Lucy Hale shoots her shot with John Mayer and curves

The actress of & # 39; Pretty Little Liars & # 39; reveals that he slid to the right when he met the creator of hits & # 39; Your Body Is a Wonderland & # 39; in a celebrity dating app, but he ignored it.

Actress Lucy Hale wait patiently for a message from the rocker John mayer after expressing interest in a possible romance in a celebrity dating application.

The "pretty Little Liars"Star, 30, turned to online dating to help her find love, and reveals that she encountered a familiar face in the exclusive application she uses, so she slid to the right, indicating her interest in Meet Mayer a little more intimately.

However, Hale suspects that the "Daughters" singer was not attracted to her, because she has not yet approached.

"John Mayer is there," he shared with Cosmopolitan magazine. "And I pressed yes for him, but I don't think he pressed yes for me."

Despite her use of the dating application, Hale insists that she is actually happy to remain single at the moment, as she has overcome her previous fear of living life as a single woman.

"When I was younger, I constantly wanted to be or date someone because I had a mortal fear of being alone or alone," he said.

"Now I'm at the point where if I know someone, it's better that they really raise my life, because I love being single."

The actress has also changed her mind about the qualities she is currently looking for in a possible suitor, "I used to be attracted, for example, to the damaged people who had gone through some shit," he confessed. "Now I say: & # 39; You can be kind but not bored & # 39; beautiful but not a failure."

But Hale would make an exception for Mayer, 42, who is well known for his history of difficult relationships with ex as Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Aniston, Katy PerryY Taylor Swift.

"I'm so attracted to musical talent, I don't care," he shrugged.