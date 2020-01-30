Lucy Hale remembers being mortally afraid of being single

Lucy Hale has come a long way since her pretty Little Liars days.

The actress is the cover star of CosmopolitanThe March 2020 issue, and in her interview, challenged the public perception that she is the stereotypical type of girl next door, even if those are the characters she plays.

The 30-year-old star played high school student Aria Montgomery in Freeform & # 39; s PLL and will play an optimistic and happy 20-something in the next Riverdale cleave Katy Keene. But the Hale we see on the screen is far from Hale IRL.

Now that she is officially 20 years behind her, the star shared with the store the things she is happy to have evolved from (for example, some of her tattoos, which she is in the process of removing).

As he explained, "when I was younger, I always wanted to be with someone or date him because I had a mortal fear of being alone or alone."