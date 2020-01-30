Lucy Hale remembers being mortally afraid of being single

Ben Watts for Cosmopolitan
Lucy Hale has come a long way since her pretty Little Liars days.
The actress is the cover star of CosmopolitanThe March 2020 issue, and in her interview, challenged the public perception that she is the stereotypical type of girl next door, even if those are the characters she plays.
The 30-year-old star played high school student Aria Montgomery in Freeform & # 39; s PLL and will play an optimistic and happy 20-something in the next Riverdale cleave Katy Keene. But the Hale we see on the screen is far from Hale IRL.
Now that she is officially 20 years behind her, the star shared with the store the things she is happy to have evolved from (for example, some of her tattoos, which she is in the process of removing).
As he explained, "when I was younger, I always wanted to be with someone or date him because I had a mortal fear of being alone or alone."
"Now, I'm at the point where if I know someone," he continued, "it's better that they really elevate my life, because I love being single."
Hale added that he has overcome his fear of being alone due to the type of people who attracted him previously.
"I used to feel really attracted, for example, to damaged people who had been through some shit," he shared. "Now, I'm like, you can be kind but not boring. Nice but not a failure."
And although she would love to be single, she is still human. the Truth or Dare Star revealed that, in fact, he uses dating applications, but the one he uses is so exclusive that he could not even name it. It turns out that it also promotes other famous faces.
"John mayer it's there, "Hale reported." And I pressed yes for him, but I don't think he pressed yes for me. "
The store then noticed that Mayer has a complicated dating history. But when Hale replied: "I'm so attracted to musical talent, I don't care."
And as for future family plans, the star said she is not looking to become a mother in the short term. (He realized his love for his Kyleena IUD for his help on that front). Her single life has also taught her that the things she thought should be saved for relationships, she can do it herself.
"It's fine, so I've wanted that Cartier Love bracelet for a long time," Hale admitted. "But I thought, oh, I have to wait for someone to buy it for me. Now, my friends say: & # 39; No, you buy it yourself & # 39;".
You can check the full interview online now and in the March issue of Cosmopolitan, in the kiosks on February 11.
