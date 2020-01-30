Love is blind? Netflix tests that theory with a bold reality show

Netflix is ​​putting the old saying Love is blind to test with a new reality series.

Love is blind, a three-week series of events for the streamer, comes from the creators of Married at first sight and follow a group of singles who want to be loved initially for who they are, rather than for what they seem. These men and women have the task of meeting in a secluded place without distractions from the outside world … and never seeing each other.

"I met the person I want to spend the rest of my life with. I had never seen her before," says a cast member in the next trailer. Can these people really fall in love without even seeing each other?