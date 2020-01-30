Love is blind? Netflix tests that theory with a bold reality show

Netflix is putting the old saying Love is blind to test with a new reality series.
Love is blind, a three-week series of events for the streamer, comes from the creators of Married at first sight and follow a group of singles who want to be loved initially for who they are, rather than for what they seem. These men and women have the task of meeting in a secluded place without distractions from the outside world … and never seeing each other.
"I met the person I want to spend the rest of my life with. I had never seen her before," says a cast member in the next trailer. Can these people really fall in love without even seeing each other?
Singles talk to each other through groups, turning partners while they meet. After love interests feel they have found one, they set out and see each other for the first time. Then, the cameras follow the engaged couple in the real world while planning the big day of their wedding.
Take a first look at the series in the trailer below.
"Ethnicity, race, physical appearance, none of that matters," say the same participants in the advancement above.
Was the connection through verbal communication strong enough? Couples have to quickly discover if they can convert the emotional connection into physical before the big day.
"Physical attraction is on par with the emotional connection," says a female cast member. Good for her.
And another is seen running in a wedding dress that says: "I can't do this!" So, not everyone is lucky. It is reality television after all.
Love is blind it premieres on February 13 with five episodes, four new episodes follow on February 20 and a two-hour end falls on February 27.