Love & Hiphop Kimbella accused of cheating Juelz while in jail!

There is a lot of drama appearing on Instagram between Love & Hip Hop star Kimbella and a popular podcast star, Star Brim.

Star is a popular New York star and podcaster, she is also Cardi B's best friend and godmother to her daughter Kulture. And he's making some explosive complaints about Love & Hip Hop's married star, Kimbella.

Here is the backstory. A little over a year ago, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj fought at a New York Fashion Week show. And during the altercation, Nicki's friend, Rah Ali, got in the middle and attacked Cardi, leaving a speed knot in his head.

Well, Star, who is Cardi's best friend, has had problems with Rah since then.

Star and Rah had problems with IG yesterday, and Star decided to expose Rah, and inadvertently told Kimbella.

According to Star, Kimbella is supposedly cheating on her husband Juelz while he is locked up. Star says Kim offered to have sex with the manager of the popular Brooklyn rapper Favio.

Kimbella has not responded to Star's accusations.

Here is his post: