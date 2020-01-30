Love & Hiphop & # 39; s Tommie dating Rob Kardashian – & # 39; Trying to have her baby & # 39 ;!

It is rumored that Tommie Lee of Love & Hiphop is dating Rob Kardashian, according to multiple online reports. And some on social media suggest that Tommie might be trying to have Rob's baby, so he can take advantage of Kardashian's fame.

When rumors of a Tommie-Rob relationship broke down yesterday, MTO News investigated a bit and learned that Tommie is currently filming a new reality show. And Rob will appear as his love interest in Tommie's new show.

We think you are looking to use Rob Kardashian's fame for qualifications. Good idea . . . but we are not very sure about the whole issue of "having your baby,quot;.

The former Love & Hip Hop star has been making some positive changes in her life. First, it has reduced alcohol consumption. And now he only fights as a means of self defense.

And Tommie also started going to therapy, two solve their emotional problems. Here is a very introspective message that he published yesterday in IG:

And in case you wonder, yes, she still looks as good as ever. Here are some recent photos: