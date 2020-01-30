Home Entertainment Love & Hiphop & # 39; s Tommie dating Rob Kardashian –...

Love & Hiphop & # 39; s Tommie dating Rob Kardashian – & # 39; Trying to have her baby & # 39 ;!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

It is rumored that Tommie Lee of Love & Hiphop is dating Rob Kardashian, according to multiple online reports. And some on social media suggest that Tommie might be trying to have Rob's baby, so he can take advantage of Kardashian's fame.

When rumors of a Tommie-Rob relationship broke down yesterday, MTO News investigated a bit and learned that Tommie is currently filming a new reality show. And Rob will appear as his love interest in Tommie's new show.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©