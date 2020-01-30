Linda Hamilton becomes real by having finished with the franchise & # 39; Terminator & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLf222ad31f66c0731cc59a1abfc437d5b11% %MINIFYHTMLf222ad31f66c0731cc59a1abfc437d5b12%

While she would be "quite happy to never come back," Sarah Connor's portrait suggests that future films "should definitely not be such a high-risk financial company."

Linda Hamilton I would be happy to "never return" to the "The Terminator" franchise, unless I can star in a smaller movie.

The 63-year-old actress returned to the franchise after almost three decades for "Terminator: the dark destiny"Last year (19), which received strong criticism but disappointed at the box office, jeopardizing the plans of creator James Cameron for a trilogy.

Linda says she would be happy not to make another "Terminator" movie, but if plans for a new movie continue, she insisted she should be less financially risky, with less expensive special effects.

"Something tells me … I don't know. I would really appreciate a smaller version in which so many millions are not at stake," he tells The Hollywood Reporter. "Today’s audience is so unpredictable."

"I can't say how many lay people simply say:" Well, people don't go to the movies anymore. "That's not a Hollywood analysis; that just comes out of almost everyone's mouth."

Linda reveals that she doesn't think she will come back and adds: "It definitely shouldn't be such a high-risk financial company, but I would be very happy to never come back. So, no, I have no hope because I would." I really love it being done. "

"But if there was something new that really spoke to me, I am a logical person and will always consider viable changes."