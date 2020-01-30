Lil Wayne's daughter, Reginae Carter, joins Rihanna for a Fenty Lingerie photo shoot that leaves little to the imagination

Lil Wayne's daughter has revealed that Valentine's Day will arrive very early this year. Through social networks, Reginae Carter shared some sexy photos in which she wears pink underwear from Rihanna's famous Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

Reginae, the eldest daughter of Toya Johnson, recently announced that she is an ambassador for the Rihanna lingerie brand. Reginae delighted fans with spicy photos and quickly praised her figure.

Reginae said this about the sexy Valentine's Day photo shoot: "This is just the introduction; don't let me get ahead 😏 #savagexambassador."

A fan said the following: "All that chocolate, sticky girl. Parece She looks like her mother, both beautiful. Her skin is sooooooooooo like it's & # 39; sis, and it's happy early on Valentine's Day! ❤️👏 👏🙌 "

A critic called her: "Do not dishonor your father's name using this garbage. Have respect for his legacy and for yourself!

This person decided to defend her: "Damn it, they hate this girl for anything."

In a recent interview, Rihanna spoke about the growth of the Fenty brand: "I have been slowly evolving throughout the world of fashion and first used it, bought it, was recognized for my style and then collaborated with brands. I never wanted to wear my Name something and sell my license. I am very practical, so I wanted to take it easy and gain respect as a designer. I already had a relationship with them after the Versailles campaign13 and the makeup line, so they extended my offer, and it was obvious because LVMH is a machine. Bernard Arnault14 was very enthusiastic; he trusted me and my vision. "

He also explained why he chose his last name Fenty for the company: “I used to be afraid to enter the world of celebrity makeup. I saw brands like Hilary Duff and Hannah Montana23 that were so successful (in the past), but it came to a place where they were so saturated in the market that they diluted their personal brands. It made me think, "I'm not going to do this because you lose your respect and credibility," so every collaboration I made outside of music, I used Fenty so you wouldn't have to hear the word "Rihanna,quot; every time you saw something I did. Then Rihanna kept the music, the person. But these other brands are called Fenty. "

Reginae is making moves.



