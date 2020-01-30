"LHHATL,quot; star Tommie Lee criticizes Wendy Williams for mentioning her criminal past while talking about her relationship with Rob Kardashian: "Wendy, I'll roast you A **"

# Roommates, things went from zero to sixty between the "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,quot; star Tommie Lee and the host of the daytime talk show Wendy Williams. As a result, Tommie not only verbally hit Wendy, but also officially challenged her to a "roast session."

In the most recent episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," Wendy was in the middle of her daily Hot Topics when she mentioned rumors that Tommie Lee and Rob Kardashian are supposedly dating. As she continued her discussion, she showed the 30 photos of Tommie behind her on the screen and explained to the audience about Tommie's long criminal history.

Wendy said this about the possible relationship:

“Listen, Rob, all I say is that you must improve in your choices in life. Be it business, personal, family or whatever. So, Rob is now 32 years old and Tommie Lee is 35, and she has two daughters. The daughters are 15 and 12 years old. That is the age at which you say: "That is not my father." Okay, and one of the children, the 15-year-old, was while in prison. "

Wendy continued, adding:

"Tommie Lee, and I don't know, all I say is: do you know how sometimes you are wrong in life and can you improve? Maybe you are doing better in life, and you have introduced yourself to Rob as a better woman."

Well, Tommie posted a video about herself watching the program on Instagram, specifically the part where Wendy was talking about her, and things went downhill very fast from there.

Tommie Lee sent the following message to Wendy Williams:

"Wendy, I'll roast you a ** all the way to your dealership, b ** ch. You'll be DOA when I'm done relaxing, little sister! Dog face b ** ch! I challenge Wendy Williams to a roast session! Nothing out of bounds. Come on, ho. Follow the slightly wise words of a criminal! Be too much to play. "

As for the rumors that Tommie and Rob are dating, well, their representative issued a statement denying the claims … although she hasn't said anything yet.

Roommates, what do you think about this?