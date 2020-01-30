Lexi de Cheer reveals why Monica let her return to the team

The end of Encourage, The Netflix documentary series that follows the competitive cheerleaders of Navarro College, left viewers disconsolate when the show revealed Lexi brumback I was out of the championship winning team after some problems and coach Monica AldamaThe zero tolerance policy. However, shortly after the show appeared on Netflix, Lexi went to Instagram to reveal that he had returned to the team.
"I just want to prove to everyone that I am not my mistake. I am what I do with them," Lexi said in a new video posted by Netflix.
In the video, then, Lexi and Monica discuss what caused Lexi to be expelled from the team.
"It was a very sad day when we had to talk, and we both cried and hugged each other. We knew it was necessary, but we knew we both didn't want it to happen," Monica explained. .
According to Lexi, Monica was willing to give Lexi a second chance to take advantage of her flipping skills. Lexi said Monica has done it before in certain situations.
"I am very happy that he did it," Lexi said.
Monica praised Lexi's skills and said she was one of the best she had ever seen in her life, but said the most important factor was "I felt she still needed me in her life." So when "they,quot; (it is not known who "they,quot; is) approached Monica to give Lexi a second chance, she said she felt that Lexi's semester outside the team was enough time to reflect on what kicked her in the first place.
"She really saw my potential and just didn't give up every time I made the wrong decisions. I really want to show her that she wasn't wrong when she took me back," Lexi said.
Now, with Netflix's public attention on her, Lexi said she is more determined than ever to deliver.
Encourage Now it is streaming on Netflix.
