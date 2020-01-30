Lexi de Cheer reveals why Monica let her return to the team

The end of Encourage, The Netflix documentary series that follows the competitive cheerleaders of Navarro College, left viewers disconsolate when the show revealed Lexi brumback I was out of the championship winning team after some problems and coach Monica AldamaThe zero tolerance policy. However, shortly after the show appeared on Netflix, Lexi went to Instagram to reveal that he had returned to the team.

"I just want to prove to everyone that I am not my mistake. I am what I do with them," Lexi said in a new video posted by Netflix.

In the video, then, Lexi and Monica discuss what caused Lexi to be expelled from the team.

"It was a very sad day when we had to talk, and we both cried and hugged each other. We knew it was necessary, but we knew we both didn't want it to happen," Monica explained. .