Leigh Griffiths: Celtic striker apologizes for throwing tape at Kilmarnock fan | Soccer news





Leigh Griffiths wants to draw a line under the incident

Leigh Griffiths apologized to the Kilmarnock fan he pointed to with some crumpled tape.

Griffiths admits that he was "stupid,quot; when he threw the tape he had just removed from his socks, after being targeted after leaving Celtic's victory at Rugby Park last week.

The incident caused a dispute involving a follower and some of Griffiths' colleagues in the bank, with the participation of the commissioners.

Griffiths said: "I think he was disproportionate. He was getting a bit of abuse and shouldn't have thrown the tape. It was stupid of me."

"But now there is water under the bridge. I am trying to keep my head up and look forward."

The incident happened after Griffiths was replaced in Rugby Park

"Any player who sticks, it's hard to block it. It was so close to the bank, the tape was in my hand, and it was a quick reaction."

"But I want to apologize to the guy. It wasn't nice and I wouldn't like to be done. I want to apologize and draw a line under him."

Meanwhile, Griffiths refuses to look towards Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off campaign, but hopes Steve Clarke has noticed his rejuvenated form.

Griffiths has already scored as many goals this year as he did in 2019 after scoring his third in four games in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over St Johnstone in Perth.

The 29-year-old player last appeared for Scotland in a 2-0 victory over Albania in September 2018 before leaving international action and then the club while fighting mental health problems and then some fitness problems after His return in July.

And he did not get carried away by his recovery in form after being questioned about his hopes of facing Israel on March 26.

"It's too far," he said. "I'm concentrating on being elected again on Sunday against Hamilton."

"Listen, it will be a good bonus if I am on the team and I have the opportunity to play again, but there are still a couple of months left."

"As long as I'm working in the field and doing well for Celtic, I hope he can be happy, but that doesn't depend on me, it's up to the Scotland manager."

"I think he was in the Kilmarnock game last week, so I hope I have done enough to impress him, but if not, I will continue to work hard and do what I can do for the Celtic. I can only do my job for the Celtic and see what happens in March. "

The former Hibernian striker believes he has a long way to go before reaching maximum sharpness.

He said: "I am probably between 75 and 80 percent. I still have a little left and I can still get a little more fit. But as long as I am playing and working hard in training, that will come."