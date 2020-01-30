Legendary television executive Fred Silverman passed away at 82

%MINIFYHTMLf6b2c3f4e45afac0bd456e4692feac0411% %MINIFYHTMLf6b2c3f4e45afac0bd456e4692feac0412%

Fred Silverman, the man behind the hit American television shows "All in the Family," "Soap" and "Hill Street Blues," died at 82.

The producer, who was the only executive who creatively directed the CBS, ABC and NBC networks, died on Thursday, January 30.

Born in 1937, Silverman began his career on WGN-TV in Chicago, Illinois, after studying at Ohio State University.

He became the head of CBS daytime programming at the age of 25, according to Deadline. There, he supervised programs such as "The Mary Tyler Moore Show", "M * A * S * H" and "The Waltons", and helped develop the children's program "Scooby Doo … Where Are You?".

He assumed the presidency of ABC Entertainment, where he gave the green light to successful shows such as "Happy Days," "Laverne & Shirley," "The Love Boat," "Three & # 39; s Company," "The Bionic Woman," and "Good morning america".

Silverman is also credited as the man behind the "Roots" miniseries and the long-running game show "The Price Is Right."

In 1978, he joined NBC as president and oversaw "Hill Street Blues" and the miniseries "Shogun," while offering comedian. David Letterman his first shot as a talk show host. It was also the brain behind "The Facts of Life" and "Diff & # 39; rent Strokes."

After his success as an executive, Fred moved to Los Angeles to start his own production company, developing the revival of "Perry Mason," "Matlock," "Diagnosis: Murder," "Jake and the Fat Man" and "In. the Heat. " of the night".

He was included in the Hall of Fame of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in 1999.