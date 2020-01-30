LeBron James gets a new tattoo in honor of Kobe Bryant – Check it out!

%MINIFYHTML14e50de81f248baf7dbecd63d886961711% %MINIFYHTML14e50de81f248baf7dbecd63d886961712%

Gone but never forgotten! This is what LeBron James tries to make sure it happens when it comes to Kobe Bryant.

That said, the basketball star got a tattoo as a tribute to the late legend.

Ink makes sure to commemorate Kobe through his nickname, Black Mamba.

It is quite clear that LeBron was one of the people most affected by the tragedy and when he discovered that Kobe's helicopter had crashed, leaving no survivors, he began to cry.

It was devastating news and LeBron continues to mourn the loss of a friend and inspiration like no other!

Then, he has found a way that will surely never let him forget how much Kobe meant to him and millions of people.

The tattoo that will surely honor the deceased basketball player is on his left thigh.

While it is still healing and, therefore, it is still wrapped with clear plastic tape, it appears to be a black mamba, which turns out to be Kobe's nickname.

In case you don't know, a black mamba is a snake known for its incredible speed, just like Kobe, that's why it was called that.

Not only that, but below the snake image, it also seems to be written: "Kobe 4 Life,quot;.

Again, however, it is quite difficult to decipher it correctly through the plastic.

By the time he was caught on camera looking at the new ink job, LeBron was working with his fellow Lakers players at his training facility in El Segundo, CA, early today!

These last days have been really difficult for millions of fans and other celebrities who have been inspired by Kobe for so many years.

That said, they have also filled social networks with heartbreaking tributes to him after the helicopter accident that killed Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people.



