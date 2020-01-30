Lauren London buys a $ 1.7 million house a year after Nipsey Hussle dies

%MINIFYHTML17234b146911f2e93becac20ee20e5f911% %MINIFYHTML17234b146911f2e93becac20ee20e5f912%

The 3,000-square-foot Spanish-style house, which has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, was originally built in the 1940s and features several incredible renovations made over the years.

Lauren London It seems that she treats herself with an expensive new beginning. Ten months after his partner Nipsey Hussle was shot dead in front of his clothing store Marathon, the actress playing Keira Whitaker in "The game"It was reported that he bought a new home with a price of $ 1.7 million in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California.

The Spanish-style property acquired by the 35-year-old man was originally built in 1949 and since then several renovations were made. With an area of ​​around 3,000 square feet, it has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Your master suite has a private balcony overlooking the backyard and a dressing room.

The mansion, which is decorated in neutral colors and features wooden interiors, also offers a covered porch, a barbecue in the backyard with bar-style seating, a swimming pool, a breakfast bar and a family room with a fireplace. Your kitchen is furnished with stainless steel appliances and a whitewashed brick splatter plate.

News of the new London residence appeared a day after she attended the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on behalf of Nipsey. During the pre-broadcast ceremony, she took the stage to accept her posthumous award for Best Rap Performance. Accompanied by MC's grandmother, Margaret Boutte, said: "I speak on behalf of our family and in honor of Nip, which was a phenomenal ship."

The mother of two children continued: "Nip did it not only for the awards, but for the people. God allowed him to use this music to tell his truth, give his wisdom and something we can always live with." Boutte, meanwhile, had nothing but gratitude to say: "I wanted to thank you all for showing all the love I have felt for him all his life and I will always live in my heart."

London began dating Hussle in 2013. He welcomed his only son together, Kross Ermias Asghedom, three years later in 2016. Since the rapper "Racks in the Middle" was killed in March 2019, he kept a low profile , but often paid homage to his late partner through social networks. In December, he released a tribute video to the new Puma campaign called "Forever Strong".