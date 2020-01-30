Large weapons collide in the delicious Ladbrokes Dublin Chase | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML23737990633ada3aeaab7e1b826d9d6b11% %MINIFYHTML23737990633ada3aeaab7e1b826d9d6b12%





A Plus Tard (left) claims the glory of grade one

%MINIFYHTML23737990633ada3aeaab7e1b826d9d6b13% %MINIFYHTML23737990633ada3aeaab7e1b826d9d6b14%

A Plus Tard and Chacun Pour Soi will renew the rivalry in Leopardstown on Saturday at Ladbrokes Dublin Chase.

A Plus Tard, by Henry de Bromhead, inflicted a surprise defeat on Chacun Pour Soi, trained by Willie Mullins, in a grade one during the course and distance last month, but the latter is a great favorite to avenge on the opening day of the Dublin Racing Festival.

Mullins also saddles Min, winner of this event in each of the last two seasons, as well as the progressive Cilaos Emery and the winner of last year's Arkle Trophy, Duc Des Genievres.

Plus Tard is also joined by a couple of stable partners in Ordinary World and Ornua, while Pat Fahy's stable star, Castlegrace Paddy, completes the lineup.

The first of the four grades is the rookie Obstacle Nathaniel Lacy And Partners Solicitors "50,000 Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff,quot;.

With the brilliant undeclared Envoi Allen, his coach Gordon Elliott relies on the brave undefeated Fury Road.

De Bromhead directs Cobbler & # 39; s Way, Mullins saddles Elixir D & # 39; Ainay and Latest Exhibition is one of Paul Nolan's main contenders.

Mullins is responsible for four of the seven riders in the ERSG Arkle Novice Chase, with Bapaume, Cash Back, Melon and Royal Rendezvous, all declared.

The main threat to the Closutton Quartet is De Bromhead's Notebook, who completed a hat-trick on the fences with a first-degree success in the course and distance last month.

Gallant John Joe, by Oliver McKiernan, and Fakir D & # 39; Oudairies by Joseph O & # 39; Brien, second Notebook finalist last time, are the other applicants.

Duca De Thaix leads a field of 16 runners for the Matheson Handicap Chase, while 23 are ready to run for the equally competitive Ladbrokes Hurdle.

The final run of INH Flat Stars of Goffs Future presents a fascinating clash between Eric Bloodaxe of O & # 39; Brien and Appreciate It, trained by Mullins.