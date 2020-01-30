Kyrie Irving honors "master,quot; Kobe Bryant after the Brooklyn Nets victory against the Detroit Pistons NBA News

An emotional Kyrie Irving paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and decided to carry the torch for the lessons taught by the NBA legend.

It's only been a few days, not enough for players who were close to Kobe Bryant to overcome their death.

Unlike Sunday, Kyrie Irving was able to at least take her pain to the basketball court.

"It didn't even occur to me to want to play that game," Irving said. "It was very heartbreaking, and it still is. I'm trying my best."

He scored 20 points on his return to the lineup Wednesday night, Spencer Dinwiddie scored 28 points in his first game with his new jersey number, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Detroit Pistons 125-115.















1:44



Highlights of the Detroit Pistons' visit to the Brooklyn Nets in week 15 of the NBA



Irving did not play on Sunday in New York after learning of Bryant's death, and Dinwiddie, a Los Angeles native, cried after that game talking about what the Lakers star meant to him.

Dinwiddie changed his number from number 8, one of the numbers Bryant used, to number 26 on Tuesday. He said he chose the number by adding his birthday, on April 6, with his son Elijah on April 20.

Irving was a friend of Bryant and seemed to cry during a previous tribute to the superstar before the game, when Bryant's numbers 8 and 24 lit up on the court and on the video screen that showed the best moments of the Lakers star.

















0:42



The Brooklyn Nets honored Kobe Bryant and her daughter Gianna by placing bouquets of flowers in two seats by the court before their game against the Detroit Pistons



The Nets left two open seats with flowers at the Barclays Center in honor of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. The couple sat in those seats near the Brooklyn Bank for a December 21 game against Atlanta. Gianna was a fan of the Hawks & # 39; Trae Young.

After the victory of the Nets, an emotional Irving paid tribute to Bryant calling the Lakers superstar "philosopher,quot; and "teacher."

"I am trying to keep my emotions together. You have to understand … your family and your friends … it is difficult to even conjure up the words. You try to find a clear message that you would send to Gigi and Kobe and all those who lost their lives in a tragedy like that is difficult, "he said.

















12:50



Former Lakers Rick Fox and Derek Fisher join Shaq, Kenny and Chuck at the Staples Center to share their favorite Kobe Bryant stories



"I've been trying to do this for the last few days, just trying to prepare for a moment like this, but I have to leave it and let it flow. I know he is looking as good as Gigi, as well as the young ball players who were in the (helicopter) too. I was with them at the Mamba Academy, working with them in the summer, those young people lost their lives. "

"It's heartbreaking for all of us, but I'm not the only one dealing with something. The most beautiful thing is that it connects us all. The seeds (of Kobe) that he has planted in all of us will continue to grow and his legacy will live forever.

















7:42



Grant Hill, Candace Parker and Grant Hill discuss the legacy of Kobe Bryant and what the former Los Angeles Lakers icon meant to them



"The man was a philosopher, he was a teacher, he left many wonderful things here for us to follow. I will continue to carry the torch."

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.