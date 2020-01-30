Kristen Bell recalls that her daughter offered to bury her grandfather

Children really say the most damn things.
During your visit to Late night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday,Kristen bell He revealed the "beautiful,quot; and hilarious way his daughter wanted to say goodbye to her grandfather after her death. After explaining that her little girl had adapted a "practical sense about the world,quot; because of her and her husband Dax shepardIn an honest approach to raising children, she shared that her daughter expressed interest in helping to bury him.
"His grandfather was dying, and he already passed away, but while he was dying, my little girl was in the back and said:" So, when dad dies … Will we go to Oregon with you? " the Good place star who is mom for Lincoln, 6 and Delta, 5, told the host Seth Meyers. "And I said," Yes, you will come. "And she said:" Okay. Do I need to bring my shovel? Because I have a garden game. "And I said," Why would you pack your shovel, honey? "She says," Well, I want to help bury him. Where do we do it? Next to the house? Or … "Like, so practical and wanted to help."
"And then I had to explain that, you know, we don't bury him at the side of the house because it's not legal," Kristen continued. "But she really wanted to bury her grandfather, and I thought there was something strangely beautiful about that. She is a younger member of the family that contributes to the peaceful death of an older member."
She joked: "Some people might say she's a sociopath, but I'm not going that way."
Before telling his touching story, the Frozen 2 Star shared how she and Dax managed to teach their children about death, which led to another adorable anecdote.
"Our daughter, when she was five, said:" Am I going to die? & # 39; & # 39 ;, Kristen explained. "And both of us, like, the air was taken out of the room and we thought," This is it. what do we do? There are so many roads. Like, do we invent a story? Do we say we don't know? Do we say we know and then we don't know?
She continued: "And we just said," Yes, you are going to die. "And she said," Ugh. "And then we said," And we really don't know what happens when you die. You can become flowers. "And she said," It's fine. "And we feel very relieved because we promised to never lie to them."
Changing gears, Kristen and Seth talked about how he feels about the end of The good place. Once she recognized showrunner Mike SchurThe vision of the show's trajectory, the actress revealed the relevant metaphor that represents her 4-season career.
"He always had an idea of how it was going to end," he said. "I don't think any of us expected it to happen so quickly … He discovered what the end should be and he thought:" We could take advantage of it forever and some people could diminish. "But it's also a small metaphor for the human experience. That ends too soon and leaves you wanting much more. "
Watch the end of the series of The good place Thursday, January 31 on NBC.
