Kristen Bell recalls that her daughter offered to bury her grandfather

Children really say the most damn things.

During your visit to Late night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday,Kristen bell He revealed the "beautiful,quot; and hilarious way his daughter wanted to say goodbye to her grandfather after her death. After explaining that her little girl had adapted a "practical sense about the world,quot; because of her and her husband Dax shepardIn an honest approach to raising children, she shared that her daughter expressed interest in helping to bury him.

"His grandfather was dying, and he already passed away, but while he was dying, my little girl was in the back and said:" So, when dad dies … Will we go to Oregon with you? " the Good place star who is mom for Lincoln, 6 and Delta, 5, told the host Seth Meyers. "And I said," Yes, you will come. "And she said:" Okay. Do I need to bring my shovel? Because I have a garden game. "And I said," Why would you pack your shovel, honey? "She says," Well, I want to help bury him. Where do we do it? Next to the house? Or … "Like, so practical and wanted to help."