Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, pays tribute to & # 39; worshiping Kobe and sweet Gianna & # 39; | NBA News

Kobe Bryant's wife says she was "completely devastated,quot; by the death of the NBA legend and her teenage daughter in a helicopter accident.

The LA Lakers hero, Bryant, and Gianna, 13, were among the nine people who died when the plane they were traveling in fell on Sunday in the middle of a dense cloud over the city of Calabasas in California.

Tributes have accumulated for the basketball icon in the days after the tragedy and his wife Vanessa has broken his silence with an emotional tribute published next to a family photo on Instagram.

Mrs. Bryant said that she and the couple's other daughters, Natalia, 17, Bianka, three, and Capri, seven months, were grateful for the "millions of people who have shown support and love during this horrible moment,quot;.

See this post on Instagram My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love during this horrible moment. Thanks for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my beloved husband, Kobe, the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful and sweet Gianna, a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter, and an incredible sister to Natalia, Bianka and Capri. We are also devastated by the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share their pain intimately. There are not enough words to describe our pain at this time. It comforts me to know that Kobe and Gigi knew they were so loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. It was our beautiful blessings that were taken from us too soon. I am not sure what our lives have beyond today, and it is impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up every day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe and our baby, Gigi, are lighting us up to light the way. Our love for them is endless, and that is, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your pain and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy that we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Mamba Team family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has created the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, go to MambaOnThree.org. To expand the legacy of Kobe and Gianna in youth sports, visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you very much for encouraging us in your prayers and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️ A publication shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) in January 29, 2020 at 4:59 p.m. PST

Ms. Bryant also changed her profile picture to a picture of her husband, 41, and Gianna sharing a moment during the 2016 NBA All-Star Game at the Toronto Air Canada Center.

Other dead were Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, who played on the same basketball team as Gianna, and girls coach, Christina Mauser.

Ms. Bryant also announced the MambaOnThree Fund to help other families affected by the accident.

Her husband received the nickname of Black Mamba throughout his trophy-laden career, all with the Lakers, and also since his retirement in 2016.

Bryant was five-time winner of the NBA championship with 18 NBA star selections and two Olympic gold medals.

The investigation of why the helicopter crashed is still ongoing, but authorities have said the pilot was trying to clear a layer of clouds just before the plane fell.

The nine bodies have been recovered and Bryant is one of those who have been identified.