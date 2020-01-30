Kobe Bryant's death has "approached,quot; the Los Angeles Lakers, says coach Frank Vogel | NBA News

The Los Angeles Lakers returned to practice on Wednesday still mourning the death of Kobe Bryant, and coach Frank Vogel said the tragedy has brought his players closer.

The Lakers finished the practice with some grim, almost whining laughter. When they left the court, they all passed under the large numbers eight and 24 described in white on the black wall above the door of their locker room.

Anthony Davis and several other Lakers stopped and looked at the two numbers removed from Kobe Bryant for a moment before moving forward.















The Lakers are still crying and crying Bryant's death on Sunday in a helicopter accident along with their daughter, Gianna, and seven other people.

Los Angeles players and coaches returned to work on Wednesday at their training complex with the determination to keep Bryant and the victims in their thoughts as they continue with the basketball and life business.

















"We want to represent what Kobe was about, more than anything," said Lakers coach Frank Vogel. "We've always wanted to make him proud, and that's not going to be different now."

Vogel, who joined the Lakers eight months ago, was the only person who spoke to the media after training. Apparently, the loss was still too raw for the players, including superstars LeBron James and Davis, who played in the Olympics with Bryant.

The tributes of the Lakers fans to Kobe Bryant continue to grow at the Staples Center



Although Bryant retired in 2016, it is still hugely important for his franchise and his sport. Since the Lakers recruited the 17-year-old guard from the Philadelphia suburb in 1996, Bryant had been the face of this franchise and a crazy city for basketball while becoming five-time NBA champion and his team's career leader in Points and games. juice.

The current Lakers are still dealing with the loss as they prepare for their next game Friday night at the Staples Center against Portland.

















"We have become a family in a very short time," Vogel said of the Lakers list, which has a single player that adapted to Bryant. "It's something we talked about in the NBA with their teams, but this group, in particular, has really loved each other very quickly, and we understand the importance and opportunity we have this year. This has brought us closer together."

Outside the Lakers training complex, a temporary wall of remembrance has grown to almost the entire length of the building, protected on both sides by large photos and colorful monuments to the Bryant. Fans have passed through security doors and to the wall for the past three days, using markers to inscribe their thoughts and prayers on the white surface.

A Lakers fan writes his tribute to Kobe Bryant on a wall of memories at the Staples Center



Bryant's death has temporarily overwhelmed an exciting revival season for the Lakers, who have missed the playoffs for a franchise record six consecutive years. The current Lakers are ready for a serious race in the 17th franchise championship, with James and Davis leading a flourishing power for the best Western Conference record with 36-10.

But life and basketball have been put in a new perspective for all those around the Lakers.

After postponing their game against the Clippers on Tuesday night, players and coaches gathered that afternoon to share stories and memories because they felt "therapeutic and beneficial," Vogel said.

"It has been something that has touched my family, being a father of daughters, and it has been very emotional," Vogel said. "It's something that unites us. I'm close to the people closest to Kobe during his time here, and it has been a deeply sad moment for all of us."

















In fact, Bryant still had close ties with dozens of employees of the organization for whom he played his entire 20-year career. The owner of the Lakers, Jeanie Buss, was quite close to her family, and general manager Rob Pelinka was Bryant's longtime agent.

Only the veteran center of the Lakers, Dwight Howard, played alongside Bryant in purple and gold, although briefly in his disappointing 2012-13 season. But almost everyone on the reconstructed list in Los Angeles played against Kobe, and everyone knew and respected the most prolific scorer in the history of the Lakers.

"He was the most feared man in the league for a whole generation," Vogel said. "His influence is found throughout the league, throughout the basketball league and in the Lakers family worldwide."

The two biggest stars of the Lakers had friendship with Kobe. James and Bryant were teammates on two US Olympic teams. UU., While Davis was also a young supporter in the 2012 Olympic team.

















James wrote an emotional Instagram post about Bryant on Monday, saying: "I promise I will continue with your legacy man! You mean so much to all of us here … and it is my responsibility to put this (team) on my back and! keep it up!!"

Lakers' reserve guard, Quinn Cook, is changing his jersey number from 2 to 28 to honor Kobe, who wore No. 8 in the first half of his NBA career, and Gianna, who favored a No shirt 2 in his youth basketball career. The University of Connecticut placed a No. 2 shirt on its bench this week in honor of Gianna, who hoped to play for the power of basketball.

Gianna Bryant's death clearly hurt the Lakers. Vogel and his wife have two young daughters.

"That's what your life is about," Vogel said. "Being a father of daughters and participating in his sports was the most fun of his life by observation, and it is the most important thing in my life. I love being the Lakers coach, but it doesn't come close to comparing myself to my family's time ".