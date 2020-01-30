Kobe Bryant's body is identified through fingerprints because it is & # 39; burned beyond recognition & # 39;

Wenn

However, the last NBA legend was not the only one that was identified with fingerprints, as a new report said there were three other victims of the fatal helicopter accident that were identified in the same way.

Kobe BryantOn Tuesday, January 28, forensic doctors recovered the body of the helicopter crash site. A new report indicated that among the remains of the nine people who died in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles, one had been identified as the legend of the NBA. Although it was not an easy process.

It was revealed that Kobe's body was "burned beyond recognition." To identify it, they used fingerprints. However, he was not the only one identified with fingerprints, since the report said there were three others who were identified in the same way.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the other 6 victims in the accident have not been officially identified. It remains to be seen if the remains of the other victims were burned similarly.

Federal investigators shared that they had finished their inspection of the accident site and are now handing it over to local authorities. "We're done on the site," said Jennifer Homendy, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board.

Her sudden death was understandably a great shock to Kobe's wife, Vanessa Bryant, who recently broke her silence about the tragic deaths of her husband and daughter Gianna. The mother of four children posted on her Instagram page a picture of her, Kobe and their four daughters smiling during one of their happy days along with a long message about the devastating loss.

Vanessa began by thanking "the millions of people who have shown support and love during this horrible moment." She wrote on Wednesday, January 29: "Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them."

He also asked for "respect and privacy" while "navigating this new reality." He then urged fans and supporters to help "the other families affected by this tragedy" by donating to the MambaOnThree Fund at MambaOnThree.org. He concluded the statement with: "Thank you very much for encouraging us in your prayers and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me," and added the hashtags #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family.