Kobe Bryant will be honored in a new format for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Kobe Bryant will be honored in the NBA 2020 All-Star format, the league announced Thursday.

The NBA confirmed a series of alterations in the game format, one of which will honor the Lakers legend Bryant, who, with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others, died Sunday in a helicopter crash in California.

Each of the first three quarters will act as a minigame from 0-0, with the winner of each 12-minute period earning $ 100,000 for their designated community charity in Chicago, the All-Star site on February 16.

At the end of the third quarter, cumulative scores will be calculated and an "objective score,quot; will be established, which will be 24 points higher than the leader team count, for the fourth and final period.

This is a tribute to Bryant, who wore the number 24 shirt for the Lakers, along with the number 8, during his career.

The fourth quarter has no time limit and will only end when either team reaches the "target score." The team that reaches the score first will earn $ 200,000 for their charity.

"We spent a lot of time considering the correct target number for the fourth quarter," said NBA league operations president Byron Spruell. "Through the events of this week, it became clear to us that the only appropriate number for the All-Star Game this season is 24,quot;.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the captains of this year's All-Star teams.