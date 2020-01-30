Kobe Bryant will be honored by the NBA in All-Star Game | NBA News

Kobe Bryant will be honored at the All-Star Game next month in Chicago, the NBA announced.

Five-time NBA champion Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, an aspiring basketball player, were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

On Thursday, important changes were revealed in the format of the annual game featuring 24 of the league's star players.

The league is converting every quarter of the All-Star Game into an abbreviated contest for charity and the scores will be reset to zero at the beginning of the second and third trimesters.

The scores will be restored to begin a fourth untimed quarter, which is when the tribute to Bryant begins.















0:42



The Brooklyn Nets honored Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna by placing bouquets of flowers in two seats by the court before their game against the Detroit Pistons



The team that wins the All-Star Game will be the first to reach an objective score, determined by the cumulative points that the team that led scored in the first three quarters combined, plus 24, which was Bryant's jersey number in the last decade of his career in the NBA.

"We spent a lot of time considering the correct target number for the fourth quarter," said Byron Spruell, president of operations for the NBA league.

"Through the events of this week, it became clear to us that the only appropriate number for the All-Star game this season is 24,quot;.

Bryant, who was the fourth leading scorer in the history of the league, was an 18-star selection in the All-Star Game and won a four-star MVP record for the All-Star Game.

The NBA said there will be multiple tributes to Bryant at the 69th edition of the NBA All-Star Game, which will take place at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, February 16.