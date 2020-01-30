Kobe Bryant merchandise that sells for up to $ 3 million on eBay

%MINIFYHTML6d35203eb603f0371f0c1519db35638611% %MINIFYHTML6d35203eb603f0371f0c1519db35638612%

Roommates, the loss of Kobe Bryant has been a blow to his family, his friends and all those he has inspired over the years. He will always be remembered as one of the greatest athletes of all time and a wonderful husband and father, but some people are definitely doing too much!

Usually, when some of our idols die, people take full advantage of the tragedy, and it is clearly no different for Kobe and her daughter Gianna Bryant. Nike tried to curb what some resellers could get in terms of profits, but many people turned to eBay to auction some of their most precious possessions.

As of now, an eBay seller is auctioning a basketball ball signed by Kobe and the rest of the 2002 Lakers 3 mobs championship team, and the highest bidder is looking to pay a whopping $ 3 million to have it in her hands. Another vendor has included a "one of a kind,quot; ball signed by Kobe after winning his first championship title. That ball currently costs $ 2.8 million!

People have reached the end of selling Kobe's "MambaForever.com,quot; URL on the eBay site and the offer starts at $ 1 million. The same price has been attached to a set of used Kobe business cards.

The marketing professor at Harvard University, Denver D & # 39; Rozario, studied the science behind the use of dead celebrities as marketing tools, and said this about the current state of Kobe merchandise:

"Fans suddenly realize that the person they love is no longer there and they want to buy things to be close to that person," D’Rozario told CNN. "Some people buy it for an intentional commemoration because they assume it will increase its value as a collector's item. It gives them a connection with the person they love."

Similar phenomena occurred when some of the most important celebrities died, such as Michael Jackson, Marilyn Monroe and Princess Diana.

Keep praying for all those affected by this great loss, Roomies!