Kobe Bryant embodies an unparalleled dedication to the game of basketball, says Mike Tuck | NBA News

NBA analyst Mike Tuck reflects on Kobe Bryant's career and cites an unmatched dedication to the game and a relentless competitive momentum as the best features of the NBA legend.

I was at home Sunday night when I first heard the news about Kobe Bryant. I received a message in the group chat from the Sheffield Sharks player, "did you hear about Kobe?" At first I thought it was spam or fake news, but it came true quite quickly.















Relive some of the best moments of Kobe Bryant's 20-year career in the NBA



It was a complete shock. With Kobe, I always think of the word & # 39; icon & # 39; When I hear their name and with people like that, in a sense, you think of them as invincible. Sunday was a hard day.

There are so many things that come to mind when I think of him. The first are all his compliments: the 18 appearances in the All-Star Game, the five championships, the MVP of the Finals, the MVP of the league and the two Olympic gold medals.

Then there are all the plays he made: the alley-oop to Shaq in Game 7 of the Western 2000 Conference Finals, without hesitation in defense when Matt Barnes pretended to throw the ball in his face at close range, his story He hit a free kick with his eyes closed after Gerald Wallace bet he couldn't.

My favorite Kobe game was the 81-point performance against the Raptors. I was in college in the United States at that time and I still remember being in the locker room and watching the reproduction the morning after that game. We were all there. He was sitting with a teammate, another Toronto boy, and one of our other teammates was a Kobe fan and he was there screaming and laughing at us because the Raptors couldn't stop Kobe from scoring. All those points.

Bryant shows his determination to win during the 2010 NBA finals



Kobe was such a fierce competitor and you had to respect him. On any night, I could give you 40, 50, 60 points or, on that occasion, against Toronto, 81. He was the kind of man he loved to see but you hated when your team played against him.

On the court, Kobe had a fairytale career in the NBA. He came to the league at age 17 and we grew up with him. I still remember when he took singer Brandy to his high school graduation party. Next, he was in the NBA and you didn't know if he could hack him, a boy playing against men.

















Relive the milestones and fascinating moments of Kobe Bryant's 20-year career



We quickly discovered that it was something special. From the three mobs with Shaq to the two titles in 2009 and 2010, we saw him go from boy to man to veteran. Towards the end of his career we saw him fight with injuries. I will never forget breaking his Achilles and going back up to make two free throws, what an incredible moment.

And finally, Shaq challenged him to score 50 in his final game and turned around and put 60 in his place. An absolutely crazy and historical race.

Since his retirement, we also met him as a father, husband and Academy Award winner. He was much more than a basketball player and many will miss him.

There has been talk that, in the All-Star Game, one team will use No. 24 and the other team No. 8. I think that sounds like a great idea. Haggling the eight and 24 second clocks to start that exhibition game in honor of Kobe will also be great.

















Former Lakers Rick Fox and Derek Fisher join Shaq, Kenny and Chuck at the Staples Center to share their favorite Kobe Bryant stories



For me, when I was just a child, Michael Jordan was the protagonist when I started playing basketball. But at the end of my high school years and when I got to college, Kobe was the type. The torch had passed. He had many traits similar to Jordan, especially the fierce competitive streak.

He was relentless, intense, demanding of himself and others: he was probably not an easy guy to play with and there were multiple attacks with teammates, including the famous beef with Shaq.

But he was dedicated and that was his biggest feature. He dedicated himself to the routine, dedicated himself to improving and devoted himself to the game of basketball. The It was the game of basketball and now it is rooted forever in that culture. Every time someone throws a piece of rolled paper in a container, they call it by name.

It was the implacable impulse, the "Mamba Mentality,quot; that he coined, that separated him from everyone else. In his later career, in the playoffs of 2009 and 2010, the look he would have on his face in those games where his teeth would be taken out, the & # 39; Kobe underbite & # 39 ;, is the Kobe that I will always remember: An intense and fierce, brave competitor.

