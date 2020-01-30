King & # 39; s Advice returns to action at Lingfield | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLf1fc5ed4077bc9ee5cdec247bc69274111% %MINIFYHTMLf1fc5ed4077bc9ee5cdec247bc69274112%





Kings Advice and Joe Fanning (left) winning at Goodwood



Mark Johnston is looking to see King's Advice booking his ticket to Saudi Arabia at Betway Betting Conditions in Lingfield on Friday.

The classy player improved by leaps and bounds by joining the Middleham controller last year, arriving with a score of only 71.

He won his first six starts for Johnston, and the race only came to an end when he climbed up to two miles at Northumberland Plate.

Then, six-year-old Frankel won again with a 101 mark in a valuable Newmarket race, and added more success at Goodwood before disappointing at Ebor.

King & # 39; s Advice has had a break since Weekender criticized him in Salisbury in September, but Johnston would rather not have to face him with his own Mildenberger.

"It's a shame to face them, but King's Advice needs a race before heading to Saudi Arabia for the two-mile race," Johnston said.

"If he didn't run on this, the only alternative was six days before, so we decided to let him run. We weren't sure he could need the race, but when we saw that there were only three others, we let him take the risk."

"Mildenberger is probably targeting the day of completion (for all climates), but there are still some questions about whether he really stays two miles: he has been running better lately, but maybe he is not yet at his best.

"King & # 39; s Advice started with all the weather for me and, as for the conditions, everything seems in its favor."

Facing the Johnston couple are the Eastern Eagle of Emmet Mullins, who is an interesting recruit from Germany, and the Original Nick Littmoden Election, assembled by the Hollie Doyle in shape.