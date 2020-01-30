Kimora Lee Simmons' daughter, Ming Lee, shares sparkling swimsuit photos: her father, Russell and her sister, Aoki, were filled with emotion with these comments

Russell and Kimora's daughter Lee Simmons, Ming Lee Simmons, set the Internet on fire recently, after she shared a couple of revealing photos on her Instagram.

The 20-year-old looked impressive in the new photos, as she surprised her numerous followers on the popular social media platform by appearing only in a sparse bikini.

As a subtitle for its publication, Ming wrote that it was always a swimsuit time in California, and it wasn't long before people started commenting on her good looks.

Meanwhile, it seems that the provocative photographs attracted the attention of Ming's father because the co-founder of Def Jam Recordings expressed his opinion, as he also left a comment that said: "Well, take your $ to school somewhere cold."

In addition, Ming's younger sister, Aoki Lee, also commented below the publication, and wrote that her recent photo was taken in a church, before advising her older brother to visit the religious site to find Jesus.

She wrote: "My recent photo is from CHURCH, where you should go look for JESUS."

However, the family discussion did not prevent people from admiring the young woman, who shared the photos shortly before her 20th birthday.

Ming first appeared in the spotlight when she appeared on her mother's reality television series as a child.

Now, it seems she will continue to be involved in the family business, as it was recently reported that she would help Kimora with the new Baby Phat fashion line.

She talked about the project saying: "I am a member of a generation that cannot have enough of the styles of the 2000s even though we were babies when it came up. There was something perfect in the way music, fashion and pop culture flowed together. I think that is the atmosphere we all pursue 20 years later. Part of the fun of a direct brand to the consumer is that you can throw a drop of clothes in the same way that musicians throw music instantly. It's a play of lifestyle ".

The project is carried out in collaboration with Forever 21 and has a new line of velvet suits and body chains. Kimora recently adopted a son named Gary, and the fans are very excited about the happy news.

The family is delighted.



