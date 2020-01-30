Kiernan Shipka gives a great response to the fan who called her Emma Watson

You were wrong as a witch.

The chilling adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipkahad a hilarious reaction to a fan who confused her with Emma Watson. The time came when the fan commented on Shipka's post on Instagram that showed she took a selfie with a 10/10 dog.

%MINIFYHTML218d5d630a704917e05f44800a1b457d13% %MINIFYHTML218d5d630a704917e05f44800a1b457d14%

"Taking a break from the content of #caos for DOG CONTENT,quot;, the Crazy men Alum wrote in the caption.

And then, the problem came. As the fan wrote, "How beautiful Emma Watson."

Seizing the opportunity to milk this moment, the 20-year-old actress replied: "Thank you. I had a great time filming." Harry Potter and I'm really excited about all the new projects I'm doing now. "

His response has received more than 13,000 likes, and rightly so. It is a perfect response to the innocent confusion. And to be fair, with their dark hair, Shipka and Watson look a bit, so this can be added to the long list of celebrity resemblances.