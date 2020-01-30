Kiernan Shipka gives a great response to the fan who called her Emma Watson

David Livingston / Getty Images, ANGELA WEISS / AFP through Getty Images
You were wrong as a witch.
The chilling adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipkahad a hilarious reaction to a fan who confused her with Emma Watson. The time came when the fan commented on Shipka's post on Instagram that showed she took a selfie with a 10/10 dog.
"Taking a break from the content of #caos for DOG CONTENT,quot;, the Crazy men Alum wrote in the caption.
And then, the problem came. As the fan wrote, "How beautiful Emma Watson."
Seizing the opportunity to milk this moment, the 20-year-old actress replied: "Thank you. I had a great time filming." Harry Potter and I'm really excited about all the new projects I'm doing now. "
His response has received more than 13,000 likes, and rightly so. It is a perfect response to the innocent confusion. And to be fair, with their dark hair, Shipka and Watson look a bit, so this can be added to the long list of celebrity resemblances.
But Shipka plays the platinum blonde Sabrina Spellman a lot and not the curly brunette that was Watson's beloved Hermione Granger.
Still, both play / played powerful witches that save the world almost every other day, so the two stars have much in common.
Although there will never be a Harry Potter/ /CHAOS crossover (the power that would have been like that), there has already been a celebrity appearance on the creepy Netflix show, which launched its third season on January 24.
In 2018, actress of 13 years. McKenna Grace She played a young Sabrina in the program's holiday special. Grace and Shipka are very similar, it is hard to believe that they are not really sisters. But Grace has made a career playing the younger versions of different actresses. The teenager played a young man Brie Larson in Captain Marvel, It was Margot Robbiethe childhood of oneself in Me tonya, the children's version of Theo Crain in The chase of Hill House and much more
Before their cameo on the show, Grace and Shipka blessed the world with a twinning photo of an event in January 2018.
The two actresses pose as family in the photo, which Shipka captioned: "I found my mini self !!! @ mckennagraceful,quot;.
Put Shipka, Grace and Watson together and you'll have an incredible story of three witch sisters. This is the content we need, Netflix!
