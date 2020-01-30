Kenya Moore is grateful to the real day for making her feel welcome – Look at the beautiful photos

Kenya Moore offered her gratitude on social networks to The Real Daytime’s hosts for making her feel so welcome on the show. He also made sure to share some photos from last night, and all the women look beautiful, as you'll see below.

‘Thank you @therealdaytime and all the lovely hosts for making me feel so welcome #therealdaytime #kenyamoore #RHOA @bravotv,quot;, Kenya captioned her post.

Someone said: oni Loni and Kenya look like cousins ​​or sisters. They both look so beautiful and happy! "And a follower posted this:" Omg, I had a ball watching you in the morning. Thank you for being real, honest and vulnerable. # Leave Kenya's hair alone #Kenya is & # 39; inches & # 39 ;.

Someone else wrote: ‘Keeping it all the way 💯 Kenya DESERVES to host a talk show or some frfr platform. Kenya is VERY SMART, despite how she is portrayed on UNreality TV … I would be here to tune in to the Kenyan Moore Show, she sends the tube every time she is on RHOA HO️ ’

Another fan publicly proclaims his love for the RHOA star: Kenya Kenyaaaaa the way you answered the question Jeannie asked you !!! It made me look at you very differently. I always loved you but now I love you even more … very elegant class️ ’

A fan asked Kenya something about her hair: ‘Kenya, what product would you recommend for a person to buy with thick hair? I would like to try your hair products, "and Kenya replied:" ALL. They work better together. "

Another follower wants to see Kenya co-presenting the program: the @thekenyamoore I'd love to see you co-host with the ladies, I know you've done it before, but it's a while. By the way, you always look pretty. "

Another Instagram installer told the RHOA star: ‘You are so beautiful and vulnerable, real and honest. Thank you for allowing us to see your truth. "

Apart from this, Kenya is among the stars that cry to Kobe Bryant and made sure to publish something in his memory.



