Kenya Moore explains why her nemesis, NeNe Leakes, should give up "The Real Housewives Of Atlanta,quot;

Kenya Moore seems to know something that Wendy Williams is not aware of when it comes to her co-star and nemesis, NeNe Leakes.

The former beauty queen and star of The true housewives of Atlanta He recently sat with the ladies of The real, where they asked him about the bomb Williams threw on Leakes when he left the Bravo show.

Moore insists that Leakes will not go anywhere for this simple reason: he has bills to pay and the program gives him a great salary.

Amarrado said: “Do you still have bills that must be paid? No I dont think so. I think it's fake news. Listen, there aren't many jobs out there that will pay a 50-year-old woman, especially a black woman, close to or above a seven-figure salary. So no, I don't think I'll resign soon. "

The news that Leakes left the Bravo program originated in a text message sent by Leakes to Williams, who then read on the air and said: "I'm giving up. I know something about NeNe that everyone will cry, be sad, feel bad for her. She carries the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders. "

Moore was asked if everything is a public relations trick and she revealed the following: "I think there is a sympathy card involved. But listen. She has been in the program for a long time, from the beginning. And I think the last Two years have been really difficult for her. I mean, #SpitGate is coming, where she has trouble spitting things at people, including myself. And I think that is not the NeNe we fall in love with. Like, we want to see NeNe , a fun and fun-loving home friend. And I think maybe it's time for her to step back a bit from the show and get back on her feet. "

Moore made it clear that it is time for Leakes to leave the series and return in a few years.

Women are not on good terms with each other at this time, and this interview will make things worse, but, again, the series loves drama, cat fights and constant shading.

Fans are excited to follow the exchanges.



