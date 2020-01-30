Kelis Blasts Pharrell: & # 39; I ASSAULT from a commercial perspective!

R,amp;B singer Kelis is criticizing her former business partner Pharrell, claiming that he & # 39; lied & # 39; and the & # 39; cheated & # 39; of the millions he earned from his music.

And Kelis believes that Pharrell's actions should be considered "commercial assault."

What is "commercial assault," you ask? Well, Kelis explained what Pharrell did to the Guardian newspaper.

This is what she said:

"They told me we were going to divide everything 33/33/33, which we didn't do," she says. Instead, he says, she was "lied and cheated brazenly," specifically pointing to "the Neptunes and their administration and their lawyers and all that." As a result, she says she didn't do anything from the sales of her first two albums, which were produced by the Neptunes.

And she had more to say. She added:

"His argument is: & # 39; Well, you signed it & # 39 ;. I'm like: & # 39; Yes, I signed what they told me, and I was too young and too stupid to double check it & # 39;" (Pharrell and Hugo did not). respond to repeated requests for comments) And they were your friends, so you trusted them, I say. "Yes, it's amazing," he shrugs. She doesn't sound angry. "No, I'm just exposing the facts," she says. I ask why she is not angry.

She refers to what Pharrell did to her as

Kelis explained:

"Well, I'm a very private person, and if it's about things with the Neptunes and being assaulted from a commercial perspective, then being assaulted at home, I struggled so hard to have my own voice,

Kelis, in the past, alleged that her ex-husband, hip hop artist Nas, abused her. Nas claims that Kelis is lying.