Kelis Blasts Pharrell: & # 39; I ASSAULT from a commercial perspective!

R,amp;B singer Kelis is criticizing her former business partner Pharrell, claiming that he & # 39; lied & # 39; and the & # 39; cheated & # 39; of the millions he earned from his music.

And Kelis believes that Pharrell's actions should be considered "commercial assault."

What is "commercial assault," you ask? Well, Kelis explained what Pharrell did to the Guardian newspaper.

This is what she said:

"They told me we were going to divide everything 33/33/33, which we didn't do," she says. Instead, he says, she was "lied and cheated brazenly," specifically pointing to "the Neptunes and their administration and their lawyers and all that." As a result, she says she didn't do anything from the sales of her first two albums, which were produced by the Neptunes.

