Kelis alleges that former friend Pharrell ripped it from her album Sales double due to claims of nas abuse in a new interview

On the twentieth anniversary of his debut album "Kaleidoscope,quot;, Kelis shared some thoughts on his career and, naturally, tea began to spill.

In a new interview with Guardian, Kelis somehow dragged the industry he exchanged for a peaceful agricultural life, as well as his former close friends, Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes, whom she says "lied and cheated blatantly. " Your money for years.

Kelis claims that he never made money with his first two albums due to a bad contract he signed. When he addressed Pharrell and Chad about it, they allegedly responded with: "Well, you signed it." "I'm like: & # 39; Yes, I signed what they told me, and I was too young and too stupid to check twice." Kelis said.

In the interview, he also reiterated the allegations of abuse he made against her ex-husband Nas, which he has repeatedly denied, saying he took to see Rihanna's photos after Chris Brown assaulted her in 2009 to finally leave.

"It just woke me up," Kelis said, adding that getting pregnant was the other reason he decided to end things with Nas. "I thought, you know, I can stand a lot, but I'm not prepared to bring someone else to this." So I'm done. "

Kelis claims that the abuse in their relationship worsened with fame. Since he first spoke publicly about this, Nas has issued repeated denials that he hit her and alleges that she prevented him from seeing his son.

"Any rational person would look at this situation and say (to Nas): & # 39; Well, if you want to see (your son), you must introduce yourself! & # 39; my son is a very happy child, because I don't tell him when (his father) says he will come and does not appear, "Kelis said.

Kelis is currently married and has a second child and plans to open her own restaurant from the farm to the table while working on new music.

Pharrell and Chad Hugo reportedly did not respond to requests for comments on Kelis' claims.