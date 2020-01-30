Kawhi Leonard has internal knowledge about the pilot and the Kobe Bryant helicopter for this reason

Kawhi Leonard is speaking after the death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a terrible helicopter accident.

The basketball legend and his daughter, along with seven other people, perished in the accident on Sunday in Calabasas, California.

Leonard explained that he often used the same helicopter and the same pilot, Ara Zobayan, to travel around California.

The Clippers player said a lot of things go through his head after the shocking accident and said he plans to make some changes.

He said this about the deceased pilot: “I talked with him about that before our transition to play in Los Angeles. Just seeing how (Kobe) came and went from Newport (Beach), and said he was doing it for about 17 years or so. ”

Leonard confirmed that he often flew with Zobayan the same day as Bryant.

He shared: "I feel this way … I mean … the things you hear, you still don't know what is real. I really can't talk about it. I don't know. I still don't know. There are many thoughts in my head. "Great boy. Super nice. He was one of the best drivers. That's a guy you ask me to take you from city to city. He's just surreal yet. He'll leave me and say he's about to go find Kobe, and Kobe said & # 39; hello & # 39; or will simply say: & # 39; I just left Kobe and he said hello & # 39 ;. Then it's a crazy interaction. He's a good guy, and I'm sorry for everyone " .

Leonard said Bryant's death is something he will never overcome.

He confessed: "It's sad every day. You know, you feel like life is not real once you start seeing these little monuments or the images that people put on your face and the year they were born and the year in which he died. He has not yet joined everything. "

He concluded by saying: “Only the competitive momentum, just wanting to do everything I can, on and off the court, to be a better player. I mean, it's a lot. It's hard to think about the conversation we had together now, summing up in a sentence. Just everything he did. It is just that motivation. I thought about him every game. He (was) a sense of momentum for me last year, trying to get that championship. "

The world is still mourning the death of Kobe.



