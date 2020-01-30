Kaia Gerber pregnant at 18? She reads the parenting book and seems to show a small baby bump

%MINIFYHTML063125ee443edf8f5072fd263c1295dc11% %MINIFYHTML063125ee443edf8f5072fd263c1295dc12%

Cindy Crawford's daughter sends her followers online in a frenzy while giving clues about pregnancy by holding a parent book and showing what may or may not be a small baby bump.

It is Kaia Gerber have a bun in the oven? Cindy CrawfordThe 18-year-old daughter provoked rumors of pregnancy after publishing a photo of her holding a book for parents, "The One Minute Mother," in one hand and a pint of ice cream in the other.

Since then, in the post was removed, she also showed what a small lump looked like while showing her abdomen in high waist pants, sports bra and a jacket without a zipper. "Read this," so he joked.

However, many were skeptical. "She literally looks ONE MINUTE pregnant, goodbye girl," one scoffed. Another predicted: "He will make a post in the next hour saying: & # 39; Wow guys, just kidding. It's just a baby food & # 39; good old celebrity attention looking for 101." Another asked Kaia's mother to He will check his daughter, "Cindy, go get your son …"

For those who said their belly was non-existent, some argued: "For those skinny models, your stomach is probably huge for her." Another added: "The right little women can wear this little one."

Kaia Gerber had previously dated 26 years. Pete Davidson. They were romantically linked for the first time in September 2019 after they saw him leaving his apartment. He later made a joke about his relationship with the model in an episode of "Saturday night live".

"It's not fair, Colin, you can date a famous woman and everyone is delighted," he said. Colin Jost in "Weekend update", referring to the host's relationship with Scarlett Johansson. He added: "But when I do, the world wants to hit me in the throat."

His romance with Kaia failed in January 2020. His fight with mental health supposedly played an important role in their separation. Before their separation, Cindy and her husband Gerber rande He came to visit his daughter. They were reportedly worried and organized an intervention for Pete to seek help.

As Pete was rumored to return to rehab, Kaia was allegedly escorted back home by her parents.

Pete Davidson was previously committed to Ariana Grande. Before dating Kaia, he had an affair with Kate Beckinsale.