Kacey Musgraves has a new adorable addition to her family

What a wonderful surprise!
Thursday Kacey Musgraves announced that she and her husband Ruston Kelly He welcomed a new addition to his family: a beautiful puppy named Pepper. Taking her Instagram to share the news with her followers, the "High Horse,quot; singer published several snapshots of the little doggo.
"Meet Pepper," he wrote in his Stories. In his next post, he revealed that the musical couple had rescued her. "Our little pound puppy," Kacey wrote in another adorable picture of Pepper.
Kacey and Ruston married in 2017 with a sweet southern wedding in Tennessee. After walking down the hall, the country's superstar shouted to her new husband on social media: "On Saturday, in a sacred place where two rivers meet and join, I married my best friend … barefoot and surrounded by the deepest kind of magic and love that exists. I've never felt so calm and happy. "
His tribute continued: "We made promises to each other under the trees and then drank and danced at night. We could not have done anything without the help of our wonderful families and amazing friends."
Talking with Glamor, the singer of "Space Cowboy,quot; could not help talking about her Ruston and even admitted that she inspired her 2018 album Golden hour.
"I began to see the world with a more affectionate and beautiful light," he told the store. "After meeting this person who really allows me to be myself, not having to walk on eggshells for any reason, the songs began to come out." She added: "I didn't have to change any part of my personality to fit, which isn't really something I've had before."
She echoed these feelings during a recent interview with Marie Clare, where he shared how happy he was to be in a place of trust and acceptance. "Spending my 20 years and not being in the right relationship made me lift some walls," he said in September 2019. "You raise walls. You're not happy. Being on the other side of that, I feel more confident. No I feel intimidated when I get out there. I feel a little softer with myself but also with the world. "
Now, as proud Pepper puppy parents, we can't help wondering when they will start expanding their family with their own babies.
Just as she told him Marie Clare, she is depressed by whatever the future holds. "There are many things that could make me happy," he said. "The future is open."
