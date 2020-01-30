Kacey Musgraves has a new adorable addition to her family

What a wonderful surprise!

Thursday Kacey Musgraves announced that she and her husband Ruston Kelly He welcomed a new addition to his family: a beautiful puppy named Pepper. Taking her Instagram to share the news with her followers, the "High Horse,quot; singer published several snapshots of the little doggo.

"Meet Pepper," he wrote in his Stories. In his next post, he revealed that the musical couple had rescued her. "Our little pound puppy," Kacey wrote in another adorable picture of Pepper.

Kacey and Ruston married in 2017 with a sweet southern wedding in Tennessee. After walking down the hall, the country's superstar shouted to her new husband on social media: "On Saturday, in a sacred place where two rivers meet and join, I married my best friend … barefoot and surrounded by the deepest kind of magic and love that exists. I've never felt so calm and happy. "