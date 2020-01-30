Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling made a bet on who would kiss Jessica Simpson first

%MINIFYHTML5e87ae3ba290e4b3f07e74f31266547911% %MINIFYHTML5e87ae3ba290e4b3f07e74f31266547912%

The author of & # 39; Open Book & # 39; reveals during a session of & # 39; Jimmy Kimmel Live! & # 39; that the singer of & # 39; SexyBack & # 39; He kissed her to bet with the former student of Mickey Mouse Club.

Justin Timberlake I could not resist the text messages Ryan Gosling to remind him of a bet they made when they were 12 years old after sharing a kiss with Jessica Simpson.

Jessica, 39, first met Justin when he auditioned for Disney's Mickey Mouse Club with "SexyBack" star Ryan, Britney SpearsY Cristina Aguilera. Although she reached the final, she was not finally chosen for the television show, but that did not stop her and Justin recalled her first meeting when they reconciled many years later.

In fact, the couple's conversation became romantic when they shared a "nostalgic kiss," Jessica revealed in "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"Wednesday night, January 29, 2020, before Justin" took out his phone and started writing. "

"And apparently he and Ryan Gosling bet on who would kiss me first when they were 12," Jessica laughed.

After not being chosen for The Mickey Mouse Club, Jessica decided to go to an acting coach, after being told that she had to work a little on the side of the performance.

And the multi-talented star ended up going to a very unlikely source for training.

"In Dallas, apparently Chuck Norris It is the person to go to. Yes, he was my acting coach, "he smiled. Revealing that the lessons had taken place in 1992, just before Norris' hit television series."Walker Texas Ranger"Jessica explained that some of the advice she gave included reducing her facial expressions, stop moving her eyebrows and" channeling Denzel Washington".