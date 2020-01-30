Justin Bieber's new tattoo may be the most symbolic to date

Another tattoo for Justin Bieber? Never say Never!

It is no secret that the "Baby,quot; singer has a wide collection of tattoos scattered throughout his body. But when he went to Los Angeles this week, the artist made fans talk to a new ink job.

In images obtained by E! News, the pop star showed a laurel wreath tattoo on her collarbone upon arriving at the Dog Pound gym.

Fans also got another view of the new ink job on Instagram when he posted a selfie. "MY STASH MY LIFE TRATE WITH IT HAHA," he shared online.

So what could the tattoo mean? To be fair, Justin has not addressed the specific meaning. The laurel wreath, however, has been a symbol of triumph and mobility that dates back to Greek mythology. There could also be a religious significance with many seeing the crown as a symbol of victory and the power of God.