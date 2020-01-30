Justin Bieber's new tattoo may be the most symbolic to date

Another tattoo for Justin Bieber? Never say Never!
It is no secret that the "Baby,quot; singer has a wide collection of tattoos scattered throughout his body. But when he went to Los Angeles this week, the artist made fans talk to a new ink job.
In images obtained by E! News, the pop star showed a laurel wreath tattoo on her collarbone upon arriving at the Dog Pound gym.
Fans also got another view of the new ink job on Instagram when he posted a selfie. "MY STASH MY LIFE TRATE WITH IT HAHA," he shared online.
So what could the tattoo mean? To be fair, Justin has not addressed the specific meaning. The laurel wreath, however, has been a symbol of triumph and mobility that dates back to Greek mythology. There could also be a religious significance with many seeing the crown as a symbol of victory and the power of God.
"WE ALL HAVE OUR OWN UNIQUE RELATIONSHIP WITH GOD!" Justin wrote on Instagram while working out in the gym. "EVERYONE HAS ACCESS TO HIM!"
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
It's about to be a great year for the Biebs who just celebrated the premiere of their documentary series. Justin Bieber: Seasons in Youtube.
In addition to performing at the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Justin will hit the road on a massive tour of the stadium. He also has a new album that will be released, which will present his latest hit "Yummy."
"As humans, we are imperfect," Justin shared while announcing the great news. "My past, my mistakes, all the things I've been through. I think I'm right where I'm supposed to be, and God has me right where he loves me."
Before the tour begins and more new music is released, check out more of Justin's tattoos in our gallery below.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2013029 / 634.JBieber5.ms.012913.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 263081″ alt=”Justin Bieber, shirtless”/>
Rocstar / FAMEFLYNET
Shirtless in 2012
Remember when Justin BieberWas the torso almost a blank canvas?
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201375 / rs_634x1024-130805113807-634.JustinBieber.concert.jc.8513.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 327194″ alt=”Justin Bieber, shirtless”/>
Brian Prahl / Splash News
Shirtless in 2013
The evolution of the singer's tattoo continues. Hi arm tat! For your information, the Roman numerals, I, IX, VII and V, are numbers 1, 9, 7 and 5. Justin's father Jeremy Bieber He was born in 1975.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20131022 / rs_634x1024-131122105037-634.justin-bieber-cliff.ls.112213_copy.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 372350″ alt=”Justin Biebers, shirtless”/>
Splash News
Shirtless in 2014
The singer shows his even minimal number of chest tattoos on the beach.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2014412 / rs_634x1024-140512184425-634.Justin-Bieber-Shirtless-Horse-Back-Riding-La.ms.051214.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data -id = "446252″ alt=”Justin Bieber, shirtless”/>
Fern / Splash News
Shirtless again in 2014
The singer adds a cross tattoo on his chest and another tattoo on his arm.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20161130 / rs_634x1024-161230052743-634-Justin-Bieber-Holiday-Workouts-J1R-123016.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 776445″ alt=”Justin Bieber, shirtless”/>
AKM-GSI
Shirtless in 2016
The singer adds a "Son of God,quot; tattoo under his ribcage.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 371px,quot; data-width = "371,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20161128 / rs_634x1108-161228120410-634-Justin-Bieber-Barbados-JR-122816.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 776059″ alt=”Justin Bieber”/>
AKM-GSI
Shirtless again in 2016
The singer exhibits his ink in Barbados.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017229 / rs_634x1024-170329183512-634-justin-bieber-brazil-shirtless.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 799114″ alt=”Justin Bieber”/>
GADE / AKM-GSI
Shirtless in 2017
The singer adds an eagle tattoo to his torso.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 650px,quot; data-width = "650,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017921 / rs_650x650-171021085413-650-justin-bieber-tattoo-102117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 855880″ alt=”Justin Bieber, Tattoo, Chest”/>
Shirtless again in 2017
Justin, what have you done?
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2017921 / rs_634x1024-171021101649-634-justin-bieber-tattoo-bang-bang-102117.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 855888″ alt=”Justin Bieber, Tattoo, Chest, Bang Bang”/>
Woohoo!
Tattoo artist Bang bang Show your work.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201425 / rs_1024x759-140305055801-1024-Justin-Bieber-JR11-3514_copy.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 414809″ alt=”Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail”/>
Miami Beach Police Department
Musical note
Justin presented this addition of body art in January 2014.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201425 / rs_1024x759-140305055809-1024-Justin-Bieber-JR9-3514_copy.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 414819″ alt=”Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail”/>
Miami Beach Police Department
Torso shot
"I like classic, classic tattoos," Justin once told Ellen DeGeneres.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201425 / rs_1024x759-140305055811-1024-Justin-Bieber-JR8-3514_copy.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 414821″ alt=”Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail”/>
Miami Beach Police Department
Seagull
This scribble is just above Justin's left hip; His father and uncle have the same.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201425 / rs_1024x759-140305055816-1024-Justin-Bieber-JR5-3514_copy.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 414827″ alt=”Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail”/>
Miami Beach Police Department
IXVIIV
Justin debuted with Roman numerals in January 2013, but fans are not sure what they represent. "I, IX, VII and V,quot; would translate to "1, 9, 7 and 5,quot; – 1975 in Roman numerals is MCMLXXV.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201425 / rs_1024x759-140305055817-1024-Justin-Bieber-JR4-3514_copy.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 414829″ alt=”Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail”/>
Miami Beach Police Department
IXVIIV
A close-up of one of Justin's chest tattoos.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201425 / rs_1024x759-140305055812-1024-Justin-Bieber-JR7-3514_copy.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 414823″ alt=”Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail”/>
Miami Beach Police Department
crown
Is he the king of the world? Justin has not yet revealed the meaning behind his actual design.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201425 / rs_1024x759-140305055814-1024-Justin-Bieber-JR6-3514_copy.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 414825″ alt=”Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail”/>
Miami Beach Police Department
crown
"It's very difficult for me to comment on those tattoos because some of them are really great, you know, the ideas he has," mom Pattie Mallette once said during a In the air with Ryan Seacrest interview.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201425 / rs_1024x759-140305055819-1024-Justin-Bieber-JR3-3514_copy.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 414831″ alt=”Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail”/>
Miami Beach Police Department
Rear shot
Biebs lifted his shirt to look at the police more closely.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201425 / rs_1024x759-140305055821-1024-Justin-Bieber-JR2-3514_copy.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 414833″ alt=”Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail”/>
Miami Beach Police Department
Psalm 119: 105
"God had the purpose of helping people," Justin said once. Teen vogue. "I haven't been in church for so long, and I planned to go, and I slept. I was upset. It's all right. God forgives me."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201425 / rs_1024x759-140305055823-1024-Justin-Bieber-JR1-3514_copy.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 414835″ alt=”Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail”/>
Miami Beach Police Department
Indian chief chief
"My grandfather always took me to the Stratford Culliton (games) every Friday night," Justin tweeted when he revealed this design on his shoulder in January 2012. "This is for you, grandpa."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201425 / rs_634x1024-140305055803-634-Justin-Bieber-JR2-3514_copy.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 414811″ alt=”Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail”/>
Miami Beach Police Department
Smiling Joker's face, "Love,quot;
This is a joke? The singer showed his humorous side in January 2014.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201425 / rs_1024x759-140305055804-1024-Justin-Bieber-JR10-3514_copy.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 414813″ alt=”Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail”/>
Miami Beach Police Department
Smiling Joker's face, "Love,quot;
Justin presented this design at almost the same time he was accused of inciting a neighbor's house.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201425 / rs_634x1024-140305055807-634-Justin-Bieber-JR-3514_copy.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 414817″ alt=”Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail”/>
Miami Beach Police Department
Left arm sleeve
Justin got his first tattoo at age 16 and accumulated more than 20 in the next four years.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201425 / rs_634x1024-140305055806-634-Justin-Bieber-JR1-3514_copy.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 414815″ alt=”Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail”/>
Miami Beach Police Department
Left arm sleeve
Justin's arm features images of a tiger, roses and a compass (among other designs).
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201425 / rs_1024x759-140305055824-1024-Justin-Bieber-JR-3514_copy.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 414837″ alt=”Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail”/>
Miami Beach Police Department
Praying to Jesus
The Biebs obtained the image of Christ on their leg in January 2012.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201425 / rs_1024x759-140305055751-1024-Justin-Bieber-JR13-3514_copy.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 414802″ alt=”Justin Bieber, Tattoos, Jail”/>
Miami Beach Police Department
Praying to Jesus
"I am spiritual. I think Jesus died on the cross for my sins. I think he put me in this position, and I always have to give him the glory he deserves for putting me here," Bieber said in a 2012 interview. "But I don't consider myself religious."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020030 / rs_634x1024-200130114254-634.justin-bieber-tattoo.ct.013020.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1068540″ alt=”Justin Bieber, tattoo”/>
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Laurel wreath
In January 2020, the "Baby,quot; singer debuted with a new collarbone tattoo while heading to the gym.
Watch Daily pop weekdays in E! at 12 p.m. And don't miss our special Oscar 2020 preview on Saturday, February 8 at 11 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML1fd20c030cd9b95b96c2de436639a99611%