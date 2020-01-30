Justin Bieber destroys those who hate those who don't like his mustache

First reported by Us Magazine, Justin Bieber apparently does not care much about what people think of his new mustache. The singer and songwriter, on Thursday, January 30, shouted to fans who shaded his hipster hairstyle on Instagram.

On his Twitter account, Justin posted a black and white selfie in which his mustache is in front and in the center, along with the legend that says: "My stash is my life, deal with it haha,quot;, in capital letters.

Criticism against the mustache began in earnest on January 22 when the "Yummy,quot; singer posted a selfie on his IG.

Justin also sported a new diamond grill. Although the diamond grill was Bieber's focus, fans were much more worried about his mustache. So far, fans of the singer and songwriter have shown mixed feelings, and some love him and others despise him.

In fact, a person on the social media platform begged someone to sneak into his house and shave. Another person joked that Justin looked a lot like Johnny Depp, a poor man. Anyway, it seems that Justin will be shaking the stache for a while.

In Thursday's post, Mr. Scooter Braun, Justin's manager, compared Bieber with a "young Tom Selleck." Earlier, Hailey wasn't a big fan of Justin's facial hair, except that this time she seems to have changed her mind. The model led to his comments section to say, "cute bugggg,quot;.

Fans of the singer and songwriter will remember when Justin first shared a mustache with the world in 2018. His route manager, Ryan Good, urged Justin to grow up for his wedding with Hailey, and Baldwin replied: "right? Dare to Give him that idea, lunatic.

As previously reported, Justin and Hailey were married at a ceremony in South Carolina last year after they obtained an official marriage license in September 2018. For weeks, and even months, social media users and tabloids of the media were confused about what was real. The truly.



