Julianne Hough shares cryptic message about love amid rumors of marriage problems

WENN / FayesVision

The former student of & # 39; Dancing with the Stars & # 39; Post a quote from Heidi Priebe on Instagram Stories about separating from someone you love, since she and her husband Brooks Laich & # 39; have been spending separate time & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Julianne Hough People wonder if the rumors of their marriage problems are true after all. Amid dizzying speculation that she and her husband Brooks Laich reached a difficult point, the "Dancing with the stars"Alum turned to her Instagram story on Wednesday morning, January 29, and shared a cryptic post about love.

With a quote from psychology writer Heidi Priebe, the 31-year-old publication said: "Loving someone in the long term is attending thousands of funerals for people they used to be. People who are too tired to stay longer. people who no longer recognize within them. The people they grew up from, the people they never grew up in. We want the people we love to recover their spark when they go out; when they get lost. "

"But it is not our job to hold anyone responsible for the people they used to be," the appointment continued. "It is our job to travel with them between each version and honor what emerges along the way. Sometimes it will be an even more luminescent flame. Sometimes it will be a flicker that will disappear and temporarily flood the room with perfect and necessary darkness."

Julianne Hough took control of Instagram Story to share a cryptic message.

Days before, Julianne's husband also became cryptic with his post on his photo sharing platform. When uploading a note about putting happiness first, the Canadian hockey player wrote a long message that began by saying: "Lately I've been reassessing many things in my life and one of the most important things I've been looking at is how I spend my time all the days ".

"I am redefining my priorities and putting happiness at the forefront. I am making changes in my daily routine and prioritizing things that give me more joy. Everything else is aligned behind that," said the 36-year-old. Elaborated. "This is the first week of this new approach, and so far I love it! I will play a little more, mark it and then share with you what my day is like."

<br />

Julianne and Brooks have been plagued by rumors divided for quite some time. In early January, an internal source told E! News that the couple "is not ready to share what is happening between them. They do not even know what to call it. There is a lot of love and excitement there and they are going through something very personal."

"He has been very private about this moment in his life and is not making any official announcement," the so-called insider added. "She is fulfilling her work commitments, like him, and has kept them apart. But things have definitely changed in their relationship."