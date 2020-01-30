Juelz Santana's wife, Kimbella, reportedly cheats on him, his friend plans to record a sex video

%MINIFYHTML907978a79c9439073cf432269fc1fbf811% %MINIFYHTML907978a79c9439073cf432269fc1fbf812%

The supposed adventure of beauty & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: New York & # 39; It is exposed by Cardi B's best friend, Star Brim, who is currently fighting with Nicki Minaj's good friend, Rah Ali.

This is surely not a good thing for Juelz Santana Y KimbellaMarriage, especially the fact that the rapper is still living behind bars. Cardi BStar Brim's best friend is accusing "Love and Hip Hop: New York"The beauty of cheating on her husband when he addressed his flesh with Nicki Minajthe best friend Rah ali.

It all started after Star responded to Rah Ali's recent dispute against her and exposed Kimbella in the process. She said in the deleted post, "Fivio didn't tell me that this whore was trying to fuck and the only reason you went to her show is because Kimbella promised to fuck manager Jerry? I'm not even going to publish her dm explaining herself. .. treads to me when I fall. "

Star further detailed the accusation of the matter after a follower commented: "Damn Juelz only left for a while. Stop playing with Star." In response, she said: "I am not. Everyone lives in Alexandra n *** a it was like ima f ** k her n I remembered that I never have to offer my P *** and for an interview, THE GHETTO."

Kimbella has not yet responded to the accusations.

Kimbella and Juelz, who share three children together, got married during a private ceremony in New York in January last year after more than 10 years of dating. However, shortly after their wedding, the couple had to separate as Juelz served his 27-month prison sentence after he was convicted of crimes related to his arrest at the Newark airport. At that time, he was found with weapons in his luggage and when he realized he was about to be caught, he ran out of the airport without his personal belongings. Juelz was caught later.