%MINIFYHTML68e1a88921a2fea57d87a1928f9e501511% %MINIFYHTML68e1a88921a2fea57d87a1928f9e501512%







Josh Navidi could miss the first two Six Nations games of Wales after suffering a recurrence of his hamstring injury.

%MINIFYHTML68e1a88921a2fea57d87a1928f9e501513% %MINIFYHTML68e1a88921a2fea57d87a1928f9e501514%

More to follow …