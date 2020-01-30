Jordyn Woods reveals everything about his latest collaboration: watch the video

Jordyn Woods has been living his best life these days. The truth is that since the massive scandal that involved Tristan Thompson and the Kardashian clan, his life improved more and more, at least in regards to his career.

Since he left the Kardashian behind and broke his friendship with Kylie Jenner, everything seems to be going very well for Jordyn, and even his fans said he's shining louder than ever.

She is busy all day securing the bag, and got involved in more business. He even has his own line of exercises, and fans couldn't be more proud of her.

Now, in his social media account, he went to an important collaboration, and also shared a clip that you can see below.

‘Everything about me @easilockshair COLLAB! 🖤 ​​Guys, here's everything you need to know about my collaboration with @easilockshair 💓 See why I'm so proud of this collection! Look at me and @shane_o_sullivan talking to you during the process. Don't be missed! 🏆❤ ’Jordyn captioned his video.

A fan exclaimed: Amo I love your collection! Can you add curly textures?! & # 39; and someone else also showed his support for Jordyn: & # 39; I support you! Make your dreams come true! & # 39;

Someone else praised Jordyn as well and said: j @jordynwoods your beautiful spirit inside and out. I love you. & # 39;

A follower had a question about the movie in which Jordyn got his first lead role: "Hi, it's sacrificing a movie or a series because when I saw it, it left me wanting more, it seemed like I still had more to solve."

A follower criticized Jordyn for this hair collection, and this is what they said: Cada Every texture and type of hair? Did you forget that you were black or something? This doesn't work for natural girls. "

In addition to his diehard fans, Jordyn also has many enemies.

Not long ago, after Jordyn shared a couple of new photos in which he wore a beautiful red dress, some followers noticed that Jordyn's skin could look a little clearer.

They began a debate in the comments, and some people accused Jordyn of bleaching his skin.



