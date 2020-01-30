Jonathan Sexton says that Ireland & # 39; fresh & # 39; is full of energy before the Scotland test | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML7e20d3519bdda7e576a386e1c8b64d7011% %MINIFYHTML7e20d3519bdda7e576a386e1c8b64d7012%





Sexton will lead his country to battle on Saturday at Aviva Stadium

%MINIFYHTML7e20d3519bdda7e576a386e1c8b64d7013% %MINIFYHTML7e20d3519bdda7e576a386e1c8b64d7014%

A new era for Irish rugby dawns on Saturday night when Scotland arrives in the city, with Andy Farrell picking up the mantle of the head coach and Jonathan Sexton assuming the captaincy.

The disappointment in Japan has been firmly in the rearview mirror, as Ireland seeks to make the new World Cup cycle have the best possible start.

"With the new coaches, the way we have established the week is totally different in terms of how we handle things," half of Leinster explained Thursday. "It has been new, it has been fresh and it has been good. New faces have come in and given us a lot of energy and brought true … energy is really the right word (to describe the group)."

Has been cool The 34-year-old man is enjoying the new regime.

Filling the boots of the retired Rory Best as patron of the team also brings its own challenges.

"It has definitely been a different accumulation for me," Sexton reflected. "There are many additional things related to being the captain, but I enjoyed it a lot. Many additional meetings, a lot of preparation for the way Andy wants us to run the group, driven by players with a clear direction. It has been a bit of extra work but enjoy it.

"I think all the other boys in the leadership group have enjoyed it. We have built very well up to this point, but what we can learn from the World Cup is that it really doesn't count for anything. When Saturday comes you can have a brilliant Preparation of the week with a very special camp and guarantees nothing. "

Can Farrell help Ireland find her mojo?

Although Farrell will try to give the team a new advantage, Sexton remains firm that the core principles remain.

"The fundamentals of the game never change and you need to have that physicality and an aggressive mentality," he said. "We need to bring that over the weekend.

"I know that a lot has been done about & # 39; we have a dog & # 39; in the team and things like that, but in the modern game, only men who are willing to work hard are needed," he added, referring to the comments by Brian O & # 39; Driscoll earlier this week questioning if there is a workhorse in the Irish pack. "You must have that intention … but hopefully we will show a little of that on the weekend."

The newly appointed captain has been fighting an injury in recent weeks, but has returned to be in top form in time to take the No. 10 shirt for the first Six Nations game.

"(It's) great," he said, when asked about his knee. "There were no setbacks to talk. It felt good on Thursday in Portugal, and I've done almost everything since then. Nice to be fit and eager to leave now."

Sexton is back in full training

The focus is firmly on Scotland this weekend, and they expect a difficult task.

"We always wait when we play an incredibly hard, physical game with Scotland," Sexton continued. "They like to play fast. Under Gregor Townsend they have always tried to do that. We need to be prepared for them. They have some outstanding individual players and yes, we will have to be close to our best effort to put out a good performance against them."

And given the absence of Finn Russell, Sexton will be presented with a new opponent when he faces Adam Hastings, a half-flying Glasgow Warriors.

"I think it really is," he said, matching the two 10 Scots. "When you talk about the strengths of Finn Russell, when you talk about the strengths of Adam Hastings, they are all the same. Possibly because he has been playing in Scotland and has been playing well, it could be said that he could have started (regardless of Russell's absence )

"They could have started both in 10-12 positions. I don't know how they will interrupt or not interrupt them. They have minimized it a bit. They seem to be happy with where they are." He is a quality player and we will have to activate it completely because he has a bag full of tricks that he can take out. "