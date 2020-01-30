Jonah Hill reflects on the fleeting nature of life in a sincere tribute to Kobe Bryant and the late brother

%MINIFYHTML9cc9c5865acef471af860cc5f4e433e911% %MINIFYHTML9cc9c5865acef471af860cc5f4e433e912%

Days after the NBA legend died in a helicopter crash, the actor of & # 39; 21 Jump Street & # 39; revisits the moment he and Jordan Feldstein shared a Los Angeles team bank with The deceased athlete.

Jonah hill he is paying tribute to his "hero" Kobe Bryant revisiting a sincere exchange between the star and his late brother.

The actor has been reflecting on his love for the basketball superstar, after his death in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday (January 26), and admits that a special photo of him and his brother, Jordan Feldstein, in a Los Angeles Lakers game is suddenly very special.

"This image became a fun Internet thing years ago and always made me laugh when I saw memes," he said.Money ball"Star writes on Instagram." This is as comically uncomfortable as it gets. "

The photo in question shows Jonah and his brother sharing a bank of the Lakers team with Kobe.

"It's a bit silly, but I really liked it at the time. I doubt posting this, since it's usually related to humor."

He explains that the shot was made shortly before he and his brother met his hero. "I am sitting next to my brother and he is taking this. It was the night we both met Kobe and he was very kind to us," he adds. "So funny, so amazing and so kind (in the middle of a game!). My brother and I grew up worshiping (sic) the Lakers and because of my work we had to sit next to Kobe and the whole team! He lived a privileged life. Really. We were literally full of emotion to meet our hero. "

"I am sitting between Kobe and my brother and now they are both gone. I have been looking at this photo for days in disbelief, sadness and joy. It is my favorite photo and I think it represents for me, everything difficult and amazing things in life and how fleeting they are. But their fleeting nature doesn't make them less beautiful. "

And he adds: "I've been thinking a lot about saying Rest in peace and what that means. But I don't think Kobe or my brother are resting. I think they're rushed there. Working hard and getting ** t done. Because that's what make ".

"All my love to those left here. Take care and love yourself. That is the lesson I have learned."