Jonah Hill pays tribute to the late brother by touching Kobe Bryant's post

by Jonah hill and his family, Kobe Bryant He was more than just another basketball player.

While celebrities, athletes and fans continue to pay tribute to former Los Angeles Lakers player, an actor shares a good memory he had with Kobe at the Staples Center.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Jonah looked back at a special basketball game where he had the opportunity to sit by the court with his late brother Jordan Feldstein.

"This picture represents A LOT more. I am sitting next to my brother and he is taking this. It was the night we both met Kobe and he was very kind to us. Very funny, so amazing and so kind (in the middle of a game !) "Jonah shared. "My brother and I grew up worshiping the Lakers and because of my work, we sat next to Kobe and the whole team! I have lived a privileged life. Really. We were literally full of emotion to meet our hero and he is one of my favorite memories. "