Jonah Hill pays tribute to the late brother by touching Kobe Bryant's post

by Jonah hill and his family, Kobe Bryant He was more than just another basketball player.
While celebrities, athletes and fans continue to pay tribute to former Los Angeles Lakers player, an actor shares a good memory he had with Kobe at the Staples Center.
In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Jonah looked back at a special basketball game where he had the opportunity to sit by the court with his late brother Jordan Feldstein.
"This picture represents A LOT more. I am sitting next to my brother and he is taking this. It was the night we both met Kobe and he was very kind to us. Very funny, so amazing and so kind (in the middle of a game !) "Jonah shared. "My brother and I grew up worshiping the Lakers and because of my work, we sat next to Kobe and the whole team! I have lived a privileged life. Really. We were literally full of emotion to meet our hero and he is one of my favorite memories. "
The actor continued: "It is my favorite memory with my brother. I am sitting between Kobe and my brother and now they are both gone. I have been looking at this photo for days in disbelief, sadness and joy. It is my favorite photo and I think it represents for me, all the difficult and surprising things in life and how fleeting they are. But their fleeting nature does not make them less beautiful. "
According to Jonah, he has recently been thinking about the phrase "Rest in Peace,quot; and what it really means.
"I don't think Kobe or my brother are resting. I think they are rushed there. Working hard and doing well," he shared. "Because that's what they do. All my love to those who stayed here. Take care and love yourself. That's the lesson I've learned."
Jonah's post came hours before Kobe's wife Vanessa Bryant broke her silence about the death of her husband and daughter Gianna Bryant.
"There are not enough words to describe our pain right now. It comforts me to know that Kobe and Gigi knew they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives," Vanessa shared. "I wish they were here with us forever. It was our beautiful blessings that were taken from us too soon. I am not sure what our lives have beyond today, and it is impossible to imagine life without them."
Through the duel, Vanessa and the Mamba Sports Foundation have established the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by the tragedy. Fans and supporters can donate online now.
