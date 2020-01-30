Jonah Hill claims that Kobe Bryant's death reminded him of his brother

The death of Kobe Bryant was a surprising surprise to the world, including many of his associates and colleagues in the entertainment industry. One of those men is Jonah Hill, who claimed that the death of the basketball player reminded him a lot of the abrupt death of his brother, Jordan Feldstein.

According to the media, Jonah Hill shared memories of how he and his brother sat next to Kobe Bryant in a game. The 36-year-old man, on his Instagram account, shared a photo of himself posing next to Kobe. As previously reported, Kobe died in a helicopter accident on Sunday.

His teenage daughter was also killed. Jonah, in his IG account, said that experiencing Kobe's death was similar to watching his brother die. As Jonah fans know, his brother was the manager of Maroon 5 since the beginning of his career.

Feldstein, unfortunately, passed away at the age of 40 in December 2017. Remembering his brother and the legend of the Los Angeles Lakers alumnus, Jonah noticed that he and his brother grew up supporting the Lakers, and because of their work, We were often able to sit next to Kobe and the rest of the team.

Jonah explained that it was actually one of his favorite memories with him. In addition, Hill shared another photo of the couple sitting by the basketball court looking very happy.

As previously reported, Jordan Feldstein, Jonah's older brother, died at the end of 2017. After his death, many of his entertainment industry cohorts intervened in his death, including Adam Levine and the rest of the group.

Adam Levine and Feldstein were friends for years, first meeting during their school days. Jordan worked with other renowned clients such as Miguel, Chromeo and The B-52.

ME! Online reported at the time that Mr. Feldstein had died due to complications of a blood clot in his lungs. The sources who spoke with us indicated that everyone was quite shocked to learn of his death. Deep vein thrombosis of the leg, obesity and acute bronchopneumonia also contributed.



