John Legend, Chrissy Teigen's Super Bowl ad is reissued after Kobe Bryant's death

A spokesman for Genesis confirms that a stationary helicopter presented in the announcement of a luxury car that will air during the big game has been removed out of respect for those affected by the tragedy.

John legend Y Chrissy TeigenThe new Super Bowl car commercial has been reissued to remove images from a helicopter after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant.

The basketball legend was killed along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others on January 26, when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed in Calabasas, California.

Since then, the tragedy has led the executives of the luxury car manufacturer Genesis to modify the announcement that will be issued during the great football game on Sunday, February 2, out of respect for those affected by the fatal accident.

A statement issued by a Genesis spokesman to USA Today says: "Today we cut our Super Bowl ad, to remove a stationary helicopter that was in the first two seconds of the announcement."

"The announcement had been filmed, produced and delivered long before Sunday's tragedy, so we removed the place for compassion and sensitivity towards families."

Genesis bosses recruited married stars Legend and Teigen to lead their first Super Bowl promotion as part of their Young Luxury campaign.

The television ad shows the couple attending a luxurious party full of "old luxury" stereotypes, before Teigen presents the "young luxury" to the guests, pointing to the Genesis GV80 sport utility vehicle, which Legend introduces at the entrance of the property.

They even wink at the recent triumph of Legend as the most lively Man in People magazine, while the singer makes the model become a television personality pronounce the title as the "magic word" to enter the vehicle.

They are the last celebrities to showcase their Super Bowl commercials: Jason Momoa, John Krasinski Y Chris Evans, Missy Elliott Y HIS.Y Bryan Cranston Y Winona Ryder It will also star in new high profile ads that will be broadcast during Sunday's game.