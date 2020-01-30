John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are the stars of Genesis's new Super Bowl commercial, a luxury vehicle brand from Hyundai. But, the company made some 11-hour changes in the announcement before Sunday's game in the wake of the helicopter crash that killed Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and eight others.

Out of respect for Bryant and the others who lost their lives, Genesis removed a helicopter from the beginning of the announcement.

"Today we cut our Super Bowl ad again, to eliminate a stationary helicopter that was in the first two seconds of the commercial," a Genesis spokesman told USA Today. "The announcement had been filmed, produced and delivered long before Sunday's tragedy, so we removed the place for compassion and sensitivity towards families."

The announcement is the first in the brand's new "Young Luxury,quot; campaign. In the commercial, Legend and Teigen attend an "old luxury,quot; party full of different stereotypes. At the beginning of the place, spectators could see a helicopter sitting outside the mansion where the "old luxury,quot; party was being held, but it was cut again to show a horse-drawn carriage outside the mansion.

Teigen asks Legend why he brought her, and he tells her it is time to give him a farewell party to the "old luxury,quot;.

During the evening, Teigen offers the different guests to the party and tells them that "they had a good race." She calls the "boy who thinks her strong suit is a personality,quot; and the "lady who goes to Asia once and suddenly thinks she is spiritual." Then, try to introduce everyone to the "young luxury,quot; with a great revelation, but Legend's time is a bit late.

When Legend finally stops at the new Genesis GV80 sport utility vehicle, he demands his wife's "magic word,quot; before allowing him to get into the car.

"The sexiest man alive," replies an annoying Teigen.

Genesis CEO Mark Del Rosso said in a statement that launching his first SUV with the support of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen in his first Super Bowl commercial was the perfect time to present his new "Young Luxury,quot; campaign.

He added that Genesis is the youngest luxury automotive brand, so it made sense to act at his age and have some fun.

The 60-second commercial will air during the second quarter of Super Bowl LIV, which airs Sunday on Fox.



