John Cena: this is what he reportedly thinks of the pregnancy of former Nikki Bella

It is no secret that, since their surprising separation, Nikki Bella and her ex, John Cena have managed to put aside what they had for years. After all, they are both in a very happy relationship now and Nikki has even just announced that he expects his first baby with his fiance Artem Chigvintsev.

That said, fans still wonder what Cena thinks about the twin Bella expecting her first addition to the family.

A source reports that he says he is nothing less than happy for his ex, since he knows very well how much he wanted to be a mother.

Meanwhile, he is also in a great relationship with his current girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh.

John is also excited by Nikki's twin sister, Brie, as it was revealed that she is also pregnant.

While Nikki is about to have her first child, Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan are about to receive their second baby. The two are already parents of a daughter they called Birdie.

The source tells HollywoodLife that ‘John ​​is very happy for Nikki and Artem. He loves that he has reached a place in his relationship where this is happening to him. He is also a great friend of Brie's husband and is also very happy for his good news. He feels that everything happened the way it was supposed to be too. Both have the life they wanted. He is really happy that she is happy, it is a beautiful moment for her and she is excited for her and for everyone. "

‘John ​​is very happy with his girlfriend Shay. It goes strong. John knows how long Nikki has wanted to have a baby and that Brie is pregnant at the same time could not be more perfect. John is happy for Nikki and his family. He will absolutely wish her the best and congratulate her and Brie for this wonderful news, "they went to the plate.



