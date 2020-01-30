Joey King wears dazzling costume by area with Harry Kotlar Jewels at the Visual Effects Society Awards

%MINIFYHTMLd360470e4e384d4e5dfb2dbe22e2f33111% %MINIFYHTMLd360470e4e384d4e5dfb2dbe22e2f33112%

Joey King used the Area for the Visual Effects Society Awards and was simply impressive. Jared Eng designed the 20-year-old star of Hulu The act and made use of her amazing beauty given by God and her unique and beautiful color. Joey King has dark brown hair and naturally blue-gray eyes. The color of his suit picked up the matching tones in his eyes and was a beautiful combination for the eyes. Joey shaved his head for his role as Gypsy Rose Blanchard, but his hair grows back in healthy curly strands that give it a touch of femininity and romance at the awards. Adam Campbell combed Joey's hair and many fans left comments on social media about how beautiful his hair looked.

The crystal details on the edge of the jacket and the pants of the Area suit were a striking ornament and a conversation piece. There is no doubt that Jared Eng took all the stops for this look and the added detail was spectacular.

You can see several complete photos of Joey King in the Area suit below.

%MINIFYHTMLd360470e4e384d4e5dfb2dbe22e2f33113% %MINIFYHTMLd360470e4e384d4e5dfb2dbe22e2f33114%

With an eye for color, Jared Eng chose royal blue for Joey's Christian Louboutin heels and for a Carolina Santo Domingo bag. The bag is called Bangle Bag and if you notice that the handle is a circular bracelet made of turtle resin. The geometric design added an artistic element to Joey's ensemble and she took her eyes off effortlessly with a sophisticated style.

Since the awards were for visual effects, it seemed appropriate that Joey's suit presented the visually pleasing glass edging that reflected small rays of light and shone with every movement of Joey. Every spin Joey made came with a visual feast for the eyes!

You may see a video that Jared Eng shared that shows the detailed edges as it moves into the next player.

Joey's Harry Kotlar earrings were the perfect choice to complement the crystals that shone on the edge of Joey's jacket. You can watch another video of Joey turning his head that shows the sparkle of his diamond earrings in the next player.

What do you think of the full appearance of Joey King when he presented at the Visual Effects Society Awards?

Ad

Do you like the color scheme that Jared Eng used to accentuate the natural beauty and Joey King's unique color scheme?



Post views:

0 0