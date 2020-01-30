Jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot denies rape accusations | Racing news





Jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot

The winning rider of the Arc de Triomphe Award Pierre-Charles Boudot has strongly denied accusations of rape against him.

Boudot, 27, who won Europe's main middle distance race in October aboard Waldgeist, preventing Enable from claiming a spot in the log books, was at a police station in Chantilly on Thursday, where he voluntarily spoke with The researchers

The accusations are believed to refer to an August 2015 night, with the original complaint filed in October 2018.

Boudot's lawyer, Florence Gaudilliere, told French media that her client "is the object of a loving revenge,quot; and voluntarily agreed to present herself for questioning "because she has absolutely nothing to reproach herself for."

Boudot, winner of multiple Group One winning groups, in addition to landing at Arc, was successful last year at Royal Ascot through Watch Me in the Coronation Stakes.