Jessie J and Channing Tatum use project officer Y and Axecents from Orah LeMaitre to Grammys After Party

Jessie J and Channing Tatum are back as a couple and together they formed an amazing couple when they attended the post-Grammys party. Designed by Maeve Reilly, Jessie J wore a black and silver striped Y / Project suit with what appeared to be a cashmere, silver and gray blouse, while Channing Tatum wore Axecents by Orah LeMaître, who shared several photos of the duo. Jessie J combined the outfit with jewelry by Jennifer Fisher and a Marzook bag called Black Pill. Several photos of Jessie J and Channing Tatum have made rounds, including some with Jessie J resting her head on Channing's shoulder.

Channing and Jenna Dewan have had a tumultuous moment lately as they continue to fight for custody and visits from their daughter, as Jenna is waiting for her second child. It is unclear whether the meeting of Jessie J and Channing Tatum will have any impact on their relationship with former Jenna Dewan, but it does not seem likely.

Jessie J seemed happily in love while she wore her dark strands up and away from her face in a high ponytail. Her makeup was fresh and natural looking and her complexion looked perfect.

Channing Tatum looked serious and hard for the camera while wearing a black cap that complemented his Axecents with Orah Lemaitre's suit.

You can see several photos of Jessie J and Channing Tatum in the slide player.

TMZ met Jessie J and Channing Tatum, who officially confirmed to the media that they had returned. Jessie said she was very lucky. When asked if they were going to last this time, Jessie J confidently indicated that they would.

The video also showed the costumes of Jessie J and Channing. Jessie's oversized jacket gave her a soft and sophisticated look and showed her perfect abs with every step and movement of the suit jacket.

You can see how Jessie J and Channing Tatum confirmed their relationship status holding hands when they got into a vehicle and continued on their way in the next video player.

What do you think of the Grammy party sets of Channing Tatum and Jessie J?

Were you surprised they were together again?



